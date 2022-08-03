10 minutes on the telephone with the inimitable Erykah Badu

Listen 6 min Gift Article Share

Here’s the deal: Erykah Badu is available for a phone interview, but she only has a slim 10 minutes to talk. Might one of the most visionary and empathetic singers cohabiting our space-time have anything enlightening to say about life on Earth inside that tiny chitchat window? Let’s find out. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But first, know that Badu is scheduled to headline Sunday’s Summer Spirit Festival, a concert whose history runs even deeper than its 15 years. The annual funk-soul-rap-go-go revue — returning to Merriweather Post Pavilion after going quiet for two pandemic years — is the brainchild of Darryll Brooks and Carol Kirkendall, the storied D.C. concert promoters who are celebrating 50 years of collaboration. They presented Stevie Wonder on the National Mall in 1975, they brought Prince to Gallaudet University in 1984 and they launched Summer Spirit back in 2008 with Badu as their headliner. Badu has returned many times since, and for her last few appearances, she’s even designed the concert posters.

That hands-on-ness might fluster fans whose bedtime routine includes prayers that Badu funnel the entirety of her creativity into a new album — but anyone who’s stuck with the singer during the slow trickle of albums since her 1996 debut “Baduizm” knows that she isn’t one to rush. That said, her mind remains expansive and efficient. For Badu, a 10-minute phone call from her home in Texas is more than enough time to discuss loyalty, longevity, the comforts of recording at home, the joys of twerking abroad and more.

This interview has been edited but barely condensed.

Q: You’ve been so loyal to the Summer Spirit Festival over the years. What keeps you coming back?

A: Darryll Brooks and his partner [Carol Kirkendall] keep me coming back. They’ve always been super-loyal to R&B, funk, hip-hop. Over the last 10 years, I’ve been designing the artwork for the posters, the fliers. Darryll’ll call and say, “All right, let’s see what you gon’ do this year.” I usually design something really cool — and he pays me to do it. I’m not on his vision board, I’m on his payroll. I appreciate that.

Q: Do you feel a special relationship with your audiences here?

A: D.C. is one of the chocolate cities. The DMV, period, is a chocolate city. It’s where I’m appreciated and people look forward to it every year, to seeing us play. We always become one living, breathing organism because it’s the same need we have: this need to release something. In my case, it be through the music; in their case, it’s through returning that love and energy to the stage. And it’s always that way. Always.

Q: When was the last time you were on the audience side of what you’re describing?

A: We just came from our European tour, and Megan Thee Stallion performed one of the shows, and it was just so cool because I had never seen her perform. She has this really big, beautiful energy. There was this point in the show where she brought people onstage to twerk, to dance — and my band pushed me out there! And I tore it up. For Texas.

Q: When you’re touring abroad and people ask you about what’s happening in America — and in Texas — right now, what do you say?

A: Nothing. I don’t talk about that. When I’m on Instagram, I don’t say anything. I’m not giving an opinion. I don’t think it’s necessary at this point for me to do that. I’m as puzzled as everyone else sometimes about the things that are happening. It’s one thing to get the information in the news, and the other is how we are living it, how we’re living through it. I prefer to talk about that onstage: how to breathe through all of the things that are in front of us.

Q: I’ve read about your work as a doula and the work you do with people who are dying. Do you think your music helps people in a similar way?

A: That’s what they tell me. That’s the report I get. That I’m helping. And I believe them.

Q: Do you feel … wise? I guess that’s a convoluted question.

A: No, I think I know what you mean. I feel wiser than some people. And I still feel like I don’t know anything when it comes to some subjects and some things. And I think the things that I’m the wisest about, I talk about the least. Like when someone posts [online] about some self-help kind of thing — it’s because they need help in that area.

Q: Can you tell me about your musical life these days — how you’re making music and how you’re listening to it?

A: I have a studio at my house, and, I mean, I got speakers everywhere. Sonos hooked me up. And I’m listening to music all day, every day, all the time. My recording process is pretty much the same as it’s always been. The music is always first. I create that first, and then the words live somewhere in there — maybe you can understand what I mean. So I start by humming a melody along with the music, leaving space for the kick and the snare, and then I start tapping out a mantra, or a rhythm, and the words somehow come.

Q: How do you know when a song is finished?

A: I never know. I never want to let it go. It’s difficult to. But then something comes along, like a lifeline or a deadline, or something like that. I ain’t going to get my money or something. And then it’s like, “Okay, kiss it goodbye!”

Q: Is the idea that you want to hold onto the music for yourself?

A: No. But once I release it, it does not belong to me. I always have my peers in mind, other artists that I admire, and I’m thinking about them listening to it while I’m doing it.

Q: I know people always want a new album from you, but I also think people trust the music when it comes out on its own schedule.

A: Yeah, I do that. And I’m happy they trust me as a musician.

Headlining the Summer Spirit Festival on Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy., Columbia, Md. merriweathermusic.com. $74.75 - $199.75.

