4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hiatus Kaiyote Hiatus Kaiyote has defined its genre of music as “future soul.” The Australian band’s instrument and production choices feel fresh and free from traditional boundaries, while lead singer Nai Palm’s stirring and unparalleled voice bring plenty of soul. Kaiyote’s second album, “Choose Your Weapon,” came out in 2015 with a loud and multilayered bang. The group made fearless choices and grabbed inspiration from many places but still made the occasional whiplash enjoyable. “Mood Valiant” was released in 2021 and finds the band in an even braver place than before. The song “Chivalry Is Not Dead” features Nai Palm’s voice floating atop the junkyard-sounding production: “We could get lost in our lust,” she sings while listeners get lost in her sultry vowels. On “All the Words We Don’t Say,” she sings the title over and over again in the chorus and sounds more far away than usual. But before listeners can yearn for her to come closer, warm drums and intricate, electric strumming fill the space. Hiatus Kaiyote has never had trouble taking up space. Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. at Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. fillmoresilverspring.com. $40.

The Zolas

Advertisement

The Zolas’ 2021 album “Come Back to Life” opens with echoing, faraway voices and sounds reminiscent of old-school video games. The effect is that the song “Violence on This Planet” feels like it’s arriving from a different planet. That otherworldly feeling is a consistent musical theme throughout the project that leans more into the psychedelic than the indie Canadian band has before. A song like “I Feel the Transition,” with its lush production and occasionally rowdy drums, benefits greatly from some electronic sound effects. So when founding member and lead singer Zachary Gray sings, “Today’s like a shooting star, no coming back to where we are,” it fits. But that doesn’t mean the band doesn’t find a way to anchor its songs’ stories. The song “PrEP,” Gray told the Vancouver Sun, was inspired by a Reddit thread of older gay men recounting their experiences with the AIDS epidemic. Gray sings heart-wrenching lyrics like, “Remember all those years we kept our black suits by the door / Like a soldier every week / Which friend will I be dressing for,” while the durable drumming complements his moving vocal performance. The Zolas are reminding us the horrors of our own planet are worse than anything we could imagine about space. Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. (doors open) at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $20.

Blk Odyssy

Singer Juwan Elcock and guitarist Alejandro Rios make up the soulful duo Blk Odyssy. They released “Blk Vintage: The Reprise” in June — building on their 2021 debut album, “Blk Vintage,” by adding new features and songs. “Let me stick this funk in your veins,” Elcock promises on the second track, “Funkentology.” It’s a slower jam, with Elcock’s vocals tiptoeing elegantly throughout. His mesmerizing cadence is key to connecting Blk Odyssy’s funk-based sound with its darker storytelling turns. The last song, “Drinking Good” featuring Eimaral Sol, is striking. Here, Elcock drinks with one hand and contemplates his brother’s death at the hands of the police with the other. He closes the first verse describing a bloodstain he won’t forget before starting the chorus with, “I’m drinking good / Face it you’re wasted.” Then there are more upbeat musical moments such as on “Ghost Ride” featuring Mereba, which has a catchy chorus and undeniable production. Still, lyrics like “But why is it so that the world doesn’t know / That all my brothers drowning slow in the watеr” stand out among textured production. Blk Odyssy continues to pierce through the funk. Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $15-$20.

The Kid Laroi

Advertisement

The Kid Laroi’s “Stay” wasn’t just a hit because of Justin Bieber’s massive assist. Sure, that didn’t hurt, and Laroi’s Bieber-like, craze-inducing hair didn’t hurt either. But the Australian rapper and singer’s undeniably catchy, breakout single is doing what pop music loves to do: giving listeners a good time and a sad story. Laroi has messed up and he’s begging for forgiveness — at least for now — so whoever he’s appealing to can stay. His melodic inflection makes you sing along to lyrics like, “I realize the time that I wasted here / I feel like you can’t feel the way I feel.” The 18-year-old is already three projects into an album series, with the latest one subtitled “Over You.” The album features some big names in popular rap today like G Herbo, Lil Durk and Machine Gun Kelly. It’s a two-sided album, and Laroi rap-sings his way through a whopping 24 songs. A song like “I Wish” shows the rapper in a vulnerable state, and it’s in these moments that Laroi cracks open his shiny pop-rap exterior. When he fiercely sings, “I’m in the way, I’m in the way of myself,” his frustration with himself is evident. The Kid Laroi isn’t scared to let listeners in — and that’s his strength. Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. at Echostage, 2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE. echostage.com. Sold out.

GiftOutline Gift Article