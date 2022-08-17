4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Placeholder while article actions load

Shordie Shordie Shordie Shordie hit the Baltimore music scene a few years ago as a member of Peso Da Mafia, a trio that scored a dance-assisted regional hit with “Money Man.” He soon went solo, quickly establishing himself as a gravel-voiced griot. As much a crooner as a rapper, Shordie Shordie squeezes every ounce of emotion out of elongated vowels, and his rapid-fire raps never lose buoyancy or sense of melody. Last year, he linked up with Murda Beatz, a Canadian producer who has helmed hits for the likes of Drake, Migos and Travis Scott, for “Memory Lane.” The project showed how comfortable he is on hard-edge trap beats with complements of gentle guitar and piano melodies, but he’s probably best when in California bounce mood, whether navigating love in this club on “Bitchuary” or on the East Coast-meets-West Coast jam “Both Sides.” Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. fillmoresilverspring.com. $20-$95.

Chris Stapleton

In an interview with Vulture’s Craig Jenkins, Chris Stapleton discussed how certain bands — Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers — defy record store or digital platform categorization: They make Fleetwood Mac and Tom Petty music. Stapleton has quickly reached that type of singular classification. File him under outlaw country, Southern rock, bluegrass or Americana — he makes Chris Stapleton music. That’s certainly the case on “Starting Over,” the 2020 album that notched him his third Grammy for best country album. From songs that rock and stomp with an outlaw sneer, to sunny strummers and love-swept ballads, to his most soulful and orchestral songs yet, the album showcases all the things he can do. “There’s two kinds of music,” Stapleton told Vulture, “good music and bad music.” It’s clear which kind he makes. Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy., Columbia. merriweathermusic.com. Sold out.

Will Butler

For nearly 20 years, Will Butler was a member of art rock titans Arcade Fire alongside his brother Win. Along with playing various instruments across the band’s six albums, Butler has released solo albums and scored music for stage and screen; for a few days in 2015, he even wrote a series of songs inspired by stories in the Guardian. These days, he has more time for those ventures and adventures, having left Arcade Fire at the end of 2021. “There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed — and the band has changed — over the last almost 20 years,” he wrote on Twitter. “Time for new things.” So far, he’s offered two glimpses of what will come next: the nervy and unnerving “A Stranger’s House,” which unspools a tale of yearning over subtle electronics and twinkling piano, and “Nearer to Thee,” which turns a hymn into something noisy and explosive. Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at DC9, 1940 Ninth St. NW. dc9.club. $19-$21.

Peaches

Every generation gets the anniversary tour it deserves. For millennials who spent the beginning of the millennium as club kids, there’s a 20-year celebration of the wide release of Peaches’ “The Teaches of Peaches.” After dabbling in folk, rock and punk, the Canadian musician born Merrill Nisker eventually landed on electroclash, a genre that does exactly what it says on the tin. Over drum machine beats and gurgling synthesizer bass lines, Peaches delivered half-rapped, half-shrugged come-ons in pro-sex, postfeminist anthems. Two decades on, “The Teaches of Peaches” sounds raw and transgressive, with a playful, expansive view of gender identity that is decidedly modern. Plus, the tour is well timed to the revival of “indie sleaze,” the garish, early-aughts hipster aesthetic of which Peaches served as soundtrack. Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. $40.

