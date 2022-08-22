Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

We tend to do a disservice to elegant music when we describe it in goofy, multisensory metaphors, but let’s make an exception for “EA Monster,” the new album by Young Nudy, which feels as colorful, wiggly and impossibly precise as a jigsaw puzzle made of Jell-O. Is there any other way to feel it? Here’s an Atlanta rapper whose artfully interlocking songs seem to be made out of sugar and weird science, his rhymes refusing to skew liquid or solid.

This might be the finest 34 minutes of Nudy’s six-year recording career, but his music doesn’t sound like it’s been improving so much as congealing — his loose Georgia drawl slowly stabilizing over the handsomely mutated beats of his longtime collaborator Pi’erre Bourne, who produced more than a third of the tracks on this album. Together, these two might help us unravel the inherited belief that musicians — in rap or in any tradition — should be measured by their forward strides. Creative leaps and wild-style innovations obviously make for great art, but there’s value in listening to a recipe being fine-tuned, too.

The “EA” in the album title stands for East Atlanta, Nudy’s native turf as well as the home of his heaviest influence, Gucci Mane, a maestro who first bent the greater arc of rap music umpteen years ago by making menace sound like playtime. Like his hero, Nudy has a thing for nursery rhyme cadences, but he likes to deliver his lines in lullaby timbres. “I’m known for terrorizing,” he gently asserts on “Impala,” speak-singing in the tone you might use when telling a secret to a kitten. It doesn’t sound sinister so much as rebellious — that neither-solid-nor-liquid thing again.

Cumulatively, though, there is something bleak about listening to a voice this betwixt describe a world where it’s “kill or be killed” — an existence that Nudy renders with a shrug throughout “Ready,” a song that casually recounts various misdeeds before ultimately acknowledging that it was “kinda sad what I was getting into.” Here, the aeriform melodies at his back feel so beautiful, the brutality of his words vanishes in the breeze.

Which is to say that Nudy’s go-to producers, Bourne and Coupe, are in top form on “EA Monster,” consistently spritzing their perfumed melodies over viscoelastic rhythms that jiggle and throb. Everyone’s simpatico, too, which makes the album’s pacing feel deeply intentional and totally exquisite. Check out the transition from Bourne’s queasy “KitKat” into Coupe’s effervescent “Impala” and try to imagine a more exhilarating baton-pass outside of the Olympics.

And while making everything sound this easy likely requires hard work, Nudy never sweats, hardly budges, barely blinks. Even at his most lyrically grim, his voice keeps its calm, draining his tough talk of hostility, exerting a quiet control over his music’s delicate chemistry. He knows that if it doesn’t stay cool, it melts.

