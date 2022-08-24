The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

August 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EDT
Members of the bands TOB and TCB perform at the 2019 Go-Go Awards at Ballou High School. Both bands are scheduled to perform at Moe World Order at the Howard Theatre. (Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post)
Moe World Order

Go-go is the official sound of the city. It’s the most endangered sound of the city, too. The latest attack on D.C.’s born-and-bred music happened in June at go-go event Moechella, when gunfire erupted afterward and resulted in the death of 15-year old Chase Poole. D.C. police criticized Moechella organizers for lacking a permit, even though city officials were aware of the festival beforehand and a deputy mayor had promoted the event in an interview. On top of that, Moechella lost the rights to its name two months later after a trademark dispute with the popular California festival Coachella. Not to be deterred by the string of bad news, Long Live GoGo is hosting a show at the Howard Theatre that’s meant to be entertaining and healing, featuring go-go locals TCB, TOB, Reaction Band and more. Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. at the Howard Theatre, 620 T St. NW. thehowardtheatre.com. $30-$75.

Hoodie Allen

Machine Gun Kelly shedding his rap persona for pop-punk sensibilities is one of the most successful transformations in recent music memory. Can Hoodie Allen follow suit? On the 10-year anniversary of his debut rap EP, “All American,” Steven Adam Markowitz is heading back on tour with a new sound that feels like his most earnest record to date. “All American” was an anticlimactic introduction for Markowitz that earned a lot of internet buzz but had little substance lyrically or musically. After a decade of fine-tuning his sound, the Plainview, N.Y., native released “Call Me Never,” a head-bobbing pop-punk song that takes a page straight from the playbook of New Found Glory and Simple Plan. It’s on this track that everything seems to click for Markowitz, as his melodic vocals shine more crystal-clear than ever. Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $29.50.

Amulet

Brooding and theatrical, Amulet earned a Washington Area Music Award nomination and a spot headlining H Street joint Pie Shop with its hard-driving rock ballads. The D.C. duo — bassist MJ Phoenix and vocalist Stephanie Stryker — creates cinematic, melodic and bass-heavy tunes that sound like a feverish dream. At its Pie Shop show, Amulet promises a night of “faerie dancers, tarot reading [and] group rituals,” with three other musical acts that cross the dark side: Talking to Shadows, the Neuro Farm and DJ Johnny Panic. Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. at Pie Shop, 1339 H St. NE. pieshopdc.com. $15-$20.

Rema

Recently, Rema has been making buzz not for his music but for a kiss with Selena Gomez, who on Instagram teased a song collaboration with him. Going viral isn’t a new experience for the Nigerian musician. Back in 2018, Rema (real name: Divine Ikubor) gained hundreds of thousands of views for his freestyle of D’Prince’s “Gucci Gang,” which earned him an invitation from D’Prince himself to join his record label. Rema’s new album, “Rave & Roses,” shows him exploring rich electronic productions with Afrobeat sounds. Featuring collaborations with such familiar faces as Chris Brown and 6lack, Rema’s latest effort is a heady blend of breezy tunes made for the summer season. Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. at the Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. fillmoresilverspring.com. Sold out.

