As a trumpeter, jaimie branch knew how to throw down — but she ultimately made her horn speak in fortifying gestures. She played dotted phrases like a sewing machine laying a seam around the music’s perimeter. She could hold a long note as if it were made of rebar. She had an understanding that jazz, even in its wildest vitality, still requires a shape, a life form.

Her approach generated a profusion of music that felt tangible, intense, totally present, all the way alive — qualities that make the news of branch’s sudden death on Monday at age 39 feel like a slap across the brain, harsh and unreal. (A family statement issued by her record label confirmed her death but did not give a cause.) As one of the most celebrated trumpeters of her generation, she leaves behind a teeming network of collaborators to whom she often gave credit for her acclaim. Earlier this year, when the site Fifteen Questions asked branch whether she considered improvisation to be an act of invention, she described it instead as “exchanging energies and building comets of sound.”

branch, who rendered her name in lowercase letters, spent most of her adolescence in the Chicago suburbs, learning to play the trumpet and listening to fireballs of various eras and traditions, from Miles Davis to Minor Threat. She quickly learned how bold sounds can become timeless. In 2017, branch told JazzTimes that when she first heard the 1959 landmark album “The Shape of Jazz To Come” as a teenager in the late ’90s, she pedaled her bike to the nearest Coconuts to purchase what she thought was “Ornette Coleman’s new record.”

After studying at the New England Conservatory in Boston, then honing her sound in Chicago jazz circles, then enrolling in (and dropping out of) a graduate program at Towson University outside of Baltimore, branch eventually settled in Brooklyn, where she began turning heads as the bandleader of two groups: Fly or Die and Anteloper. The former — with bassist Jason Ajemian, drummer Chad Taylor and alternating cellists Tomeka Reid and Lester St. Louis — created a rough rumble that allowed branch to assign the music’s melodic contours, sometimes while foregrounding her commitment to social justice. On Fly or Die’s bristling 2019 sophomore album, branch’s shouty vocalizations denounced the “wide-eyed racists” at the highest rungs of American power.

Anteloper, a duo with drummer Jason Nazary in which branch also played various synthesizers, was a more plush and playful thing, chasing fidgeting grooves toward the end of the rainbow. On the new Anteloper album, “Pink Dolphins,” branch sings about alienation with a punky wink, contorting her voice into something almost Ella Fitzgerald-ish: “We are not the Earthlings that you know.”

As disparate as they were, both groups — along with the handfuls of others that she played in — found branch following the same principles as an improviser. “It’s listening first and always,” she told Fifteen Questions about her approach, “and then making strong decisions.”

Those strong decisions made for stronger songs, which made for stronger shows, which made for a stronger sense of communion, which made for a stronger jazz community writ large. Her playing bound her music — and her listeners — together. Like her blazing comet-sound, branch leaves us dazzled, but also improved.

