4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

JAB/TALsounds/Lieven Martens/Alma Laprida Looking for a chilled-out cool down after a hot and hectic Labor Day weekend? Head to Rhizome for an evening of ambient music from around the world. Headliner JAB, a.k.a. John Also Bennett, adds flute improvisations to drone tones; liner notes say he tries to “create nice, strange, and thoughtful music that reflects a genuine inner vision of self.” As TALsounds, Natalie Chami explores synth and voice, while Belgium’s Lieven Martens mixes field recordings with electronic instrumentation. Alma Laprida, an Argentine musician based in Maryland, improvises on the marine trumpet, a medieval string instrument that sounds like a horn — a unique sight and sound, even at a beloved Takoma venue that favors the experimental. Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at Rhizome DC, 6950 Maple St. NW. rhizomedc.org. $10-$25 sliding scale. Masks and proof of vaccination required.

Daddy Yankee

Very few people can retire in their 40s, but even fewer people have the groundbreaking résumé of Daddy Yankee. The Puerto Rican star shocked the music world when he announced his retirement from music earlier this year, but after a 32-year career, no one can blame the King of Reggaeton for hanging up his microphone. After all, he coined the genre name a decade before its first global explosion, which he helped kick off with smashes like “Gasolina” and “Oye Mi Canto” (his crossover hit with Queens rapper N.O.R.E.), and then helped make the sound even more expansive, paving the way for another generation of superstars with collaborators J Balvin and Bad Bunny and breaking records with the inescapable “Despacito.” Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. at Capital One Arena, 601 F St. NW. capitalonearena.com. $225-$995.

Kid Cudi

Ever since debuting at the tail end of the aughts, Kid Cudi has left an outsize imprint on hip-hop. With a lonely stoner attitude, a lyrical focus on internal strife and mental health, and a taste for productions that incorporate elements from pop, rock and electronic music, Cudi has served as a more earnest and authentic counterpart to Drake, an artist whose moody outsider persona has always seemed like a put-on. Rather than chasing trends, Cudi has created them by remaining true to his M.O. After capping off his Man on the Moon trilogy with another operatic conceptual album in 2020, the multihyphenate — the rapper-singer is an actor-model-fashionista — is touring in advance of “Entergalactic,” an album and animated show for Netflix that represents his latest giant leap. Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena, 601 F St. NW. capitalonearena.com. $39.50-$159.50.

Spiritualized

With Spiritualized, Jason “J. Spaceman” Pierce has explored the outer reaches of intergalactic, psychedelic rock for three decades. Completing the Kurt Vonnegut quote, this year’s “Everything Was Beautiful” serves as a companion piece to “And Nothing Hurt.” Pierce has described the new album as less claustrophobic and more expansive than the last one, a sense of space that Spiritualized will attempt to inhabit in concert after reconvening for the first time in three years. “I was thinking it was going to be difficult, you know, they’re big songs and big recordings,” he told Consequence of Sound. “But when I got back together with the band … suddenly, we just made the sound. I was nearly in tears; it was just this very simple thing.” Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. $38.

