Lobby Boy and ‘the pursuits of personhood’

Richmond-based six piece Lobby Boy is coming up on the fourth anniversary of its first show, but its members are starting to feel like elders in a DIY scene where everything — no matter how rewarding — is a little bit of a grind or struggle. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “How old is that in dog years, like 28 by now?” muses bandleader Chez Goodspeed about the band’s age. “I’ve never drawn that comparison until right now, but it’s so true.”

Lobby Boy began life as Goodspeed’s GarageBand demos, before guitarist Alberto Sifuentes Jr. and drummer Eva Wilson signed on to bring the songs to life at a show at Crayola House, a long-running house venue in Harrisonburg, Va., where some band members were living. The band credits Harrisonburg’s vibrant DIY scene (the city also hosts the annual indie music festival Macrock) and reputation as “the Friendly City” as keys to their personal and musical development.

“People really care about one another in Harrisonburg … that’s my biggest takeaway from living there. We were really passionate about wanting to experience as much music, art and small intimate spaces as we could while we were there,” Goodspeed says. “I’m going to get emotional if I talk about it too much more.”

While Lobby Boy takes its name from a character in the film “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” the band doesn’t want to be known as “Wes Anderson-core” or anything that reductive. But one of the film’s ideas — that everyone in your day-to-day life has the incredible power to tell their own story, just by existing — has stuck with Goodspeed.

“In my personal life, I try to remember that even if I’m struggling or having a conflict with someone, this is a story that’s unfolding in front of me, no matter what the interaction is, no matter how small or large it is,” Goodspeed says.

Lobby Boy tells some of those stories on its debut record “Pretty Songs / Pursuits of Personhood.” The eight-track effort is full of synth-kissed songs brimming with sweet, Auto-Tuned melodies and heart-on-sleeve earnestness. Along with serving as a lyric and as part of the title, the phrase “pursuits of personhood” captures the band’s modus operandi, as people and artists.

“It was something that we were saying to make us feel better at the time, because Chez would say things like, ‘I’m not trying to limit anyone’s personhood,’ ” Sifuentes Jr. says. “It was like a mantra of how we were treating each other.”

Goodspeed is even more direct: “I am confirmed fully in love with everyone in my band and I want to encourage them to pursue their personhood at all times, always.”

Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. at DC9, 1940 Ninth St. NW. dc9.club. $13-$15.

