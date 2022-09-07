4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairweather Fairweather released its first album, “If They Move … Kill Them,” in 2001. In the two decades since, the D.C.-based band took an eight-year hiatus, released two albums and two EPs, and extensively toured. Its latest EP, “Deluge,” which dropped in June, is a dark, deep and expansive 21-minute project that lives in the “after the flood” world — as in, after the chaos, either public or personal. This makes sense for an album recorded during the most chaotic of times, the thick of the coronavirus pandemic. Fairweather is asking and trying to answer big, existential questions, and the group doesn’t hold back musically. The opener, “Untethered,” is a more-than-six-minute song that crushes the listener with its blunt observations of a crumbling society. Vocalist Jay Littleton hauntingly sings, “All these words will burn in time / promises of holding the line.” On “Pass the Redress,” Littleton sings through heavy and grungy guitars, “Disbelief cannot help dissipate the distress or this shameful ache.” Fairweather is looking straight into the soul of society. Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. (doors open) at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $15-$20. Proof of vaccination required for admittance.

Melt

Melt’s sound is inherently nostalgic. The septet probably fits best into the retro pop subgenre, with its singer, Veronica Stewart-Frommer, having a singing style reminiscent of old times. With members on the trumpet and saxophone, their horns — playful sometimes and soul-stirring at others — add a fulfilling dimension to their songs. On “Waves,” Stewart-Frommer sings about a relationship that didn’t work without hostility. She sings, “I know I’m not coming back,” with a palpable confidence, and the happy horns follow her lead. Melt’s debut single, “Sour Candy,” was a viral hit when it was released in 2017. It’s another song about a sad situation that the band refuses to let feel sad: When the horns drop low and the sax creeps in for an instrumental, it makes you feel as if you’re listening to the could’ve-been lovers’ dance. “Sour Candy” is like almost every song Melt has released in that it begs the listener to ask, “imagine how this would sound live?” Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. $25.

Ivy Sole

Ivy Sole effortlessly bounces from their soft and gleaming singing voice to their tight rap verses. This neo-soul singer/rapper tells their stories in both a blunt and a tender way. It’s this ability that makes a song like “The Ways” from their second album, “Candid,” released in February, work. The production is breezy and characteristically unfussy, allowing Sole’s voice to flourish. With an assist from Kingsley Ibeneche, the song tells a sad story of a deep love that couldn’t work because of various circumstances: “What is addiction but the urge for the familiar/ what is commitment but forgoing something new.” Sole’s lyrics are usually introspective but often stop short of full confession. They switch things up on “Chico,” where Sole raps so fast they dramatically lose a breath halfway through while contemplating how unsustainable capitalism is. On “Bamboo,” they sing, “I wasn’t scared to say it but I was scared to shout it.” Sole sings enough about their mind-set for you to know where they’re coming from — but also leaves enough out for you to place yourself in their shoes. Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. NW. unionstage.com. $16. A negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of the show is required for admittance.

Julia Jacklin

Advertisement

Australian singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin has been making honest and delicately heartbreaking indie pop songs for three albums now. Her latest project, “Pre Pleasure,” which was released in August, lives in that vulnerable space she’s made for herself while allowing her music to expand. There are new and bolder instrument choices, including a stunning orchestra that dramatically closes the album, allowing listeners to bask in its glory while reminiscing on the album they just finished. And her revealing pen remains: On the song “Magic,” she sings, “I feel adored tonight, ignore intrusive thoughts tonight,” as a steady guitar follows her. Jacklin’s ability to make devastating observations about herself into beautiful lyrics is one of her great talents. She moves from differing subject matter with ease on “Pre Pleasure.” Her desires for her relationship with her mother are explored on “Less of a Stranger.” She wishes they were closer, that they could see each other more clearly. “Ever since I left your body, I’ve been a pretty fast swimmer,” Jacklin sings, as succinct and brutal as ever. Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. $20.

GiftOutline Gift Article