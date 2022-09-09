Lou Reed’s earliest transformation

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the spring of 1965, Lou Reed was barely 23 and less than a year removed from his college graduation. He had just experienced his first musical success, fronting a hastily thrown-together band called the Primitives on a written-to-order garage rock single called “The Ostrich,” but he was also still in thrall to the writer Delmore Schwartz, his Syracuse University teacher-mentor who insisted that literary art should reflect the blood and guts of real-life emotional struggle.

That dichotomy — blunt rock-and-roll catharsis and stark lyrical realism — would define Reed’s staggering career, which spanned decades of continual aesthetic reinvention from his first act with the Velvet Underground all the way to his death from liver disease in 2013. But a new collection, “Words & Music: May 1965,” the first of a planned archival series from Light in the Attic Records, captures this perpetually evolving, consistently transgressive artist in the unlikeliest guise of all: folkie tunesmith.

The release comprises acoustic demos of some of Reed’s best-known songs, including “Heroin” and “I’m Waiting for the Man,” a couple of lesser-known treasures such as “Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams,” and a handful that have never been released in any form. Though they feature his Velvet Underground partner and on-and-off musical foil John Cale on harmonies and accompanying instrumentation, these homemade recordings predate the duo’s earliest full-band sessions and have none of the Velvets’ fearless spaciousness and avant-garde ambitions. This is an intimate document of two newfound friends discovering a sound that would shape countless musicians and styles in their wake. For fans, and for the multiple generations who revere Reed as a creative, even philosophical lodestar, “Words & Music” is something like a previously undiscovered early draft of “Romeo and Juliet.”

“When I listen to these ’65 demos, it feels like such a poetic entrance, the roots of what came next,” Light in the Attic founder and co-owner Matt Sullivan says. “You can hear the beat generation, you can hear him and John merging. But you can hear elements of punk rock, too. When you hear ‘Heroin’ or ‘Waiting for the Man’ broken down, it’s a reminder of Lou’s songwriting, the mix of street poetry with rock-and-roll.”

“Words & Music” was produced in partnership with Reed’s archivists and his widow, the esteemed musician and theater artist Laurie Anderson. She and Reed met in the 1990s and became a kind of living New York landmark for the final two decades of his life — inseparable twin geniuses representing entirely different realms of the Manhattan creative world. Speaking by Skype, Anderson says the May 1965 tape “sounds exactly like the Lou I knew. It’s the ghost of a very ambitious young man who was working songs out. He’s laughing, he’s poking around. It’s the same person. You can hear someone taking chances.”

Reed was an exemplary chance-taker in his life and art, which is why “Words & Music” can’t be dismissed as mere juvenilia. Yes, it features the earliest iterations of his defining work, but it also captures him at a moment and in a setting that even the deepest devotee has never experienced. And with Reed, moments and settings are everything. Before he was a black-clad denizen of the Warhol demimonde, a punk progenitor, a dog-collared violator of sexual boundaries, a critic-baiting chronicler of New York deviancy, a defiantly “average guy” stadium rocker, a collaborator with Metallica, an interpreter of Edgar Allan Poe, and finally, an elder statesman with a yen for tai chi and meditation, Reed was simply a young man with a guitar and an armload of disparate influences. He was an English major, a Dylan fan and, above all, a writer.

When Reed biographer Anthony DeCurtis first heard the “Words & Music” recordings, it was Reed’s writing that struck him most forcefully. “He’d been playing in bands since he was 14,” DeCurtis says, and the tape shows him “mimicking so many kinds of songs. But on this, the lyrics are infinitely farther along than the music.”

From DeCurtis’s 2017 book “Lou Reed: A Life,” we know that early 1965 was an uncertain but decisive period in the man’s life. He lived with his parents on Long Island, but he spent much of his time in Queens, writing countless tunes for the teen-song factory Pickwick Records, and in Manhattan, consorting with Cale, a Welsh experimental-classical prodigy who joined the Primitives to effectively slum as a rock-and-roller.

The common, reductive origin story of the Velvet Underground says Reed brought the pop songcraft and seedy lyrical vision, while Cale introduced droning ambiance and exploded the musical boundaries of pop altogether. But that doesn’t explain why an arch ultramodernist like Cale would take so fondly to a doo-wop fan like Reed in the first place, to the point where folk-averse Cale could soon be found busking with his songwriter friend in Harlem. A mutual affinity for drugs certainly played a role, but “Words & Music” makes their connection clearer: Reed’s writing was so grippingly unique that Cale saw the overlap in their sensibilities.

Take “Heroin,” for example, a wellspring of what would later be called punk or alternative, the “Like a Rolling Stone” of commercially insouciant rock music. On 1967’s “The Velvet Underground & Nico,” Reed’s proper debut as a recording artist, the song is an incantation, a sense-journey through the languorous rapture and nightmarish rush of an opioid high. But the harrowing lyrics, we now know, were basically complete well before the duo met their benefactor and protector Andy Warhol, and more than a year before they recorded the epochal version with Maureen Tucker and Sterling Morrison on percussion and guitar, respectively. The “Words & Music” rendition has a similar if much less dramatic musical structure; Reed and Cale speed up and slow down. But they otherwise treat it like a campfire singalong. The world-changing musical vision was still to come.

On the other hand, a 1965 version of “Pale Blue Eyes” is musically similar to the crystalline ballad that eventually appeared on the Velvet Underground’s 1969 self-titled album (their first without Cale), but the lyrics here are entirely different except for its chorus. The song originated at Syracuse, where Reed wrote it for his most important early girlfriend, Shelley Albin. In 1965, it was an almost childish ditty about jealousy. By this point, Albin had already left him following his borderline abusive treatment; when she married after college, he remained besotted, often begging her to leave her husband. Now we can see that he carried the skeleton of this heartbreaking song in his head for years, rewriting its verses until it became vexingly self-incriminating and rueful, a high point of Reed’s gentlest, most complex tendencies.

“Words & Music” is truly a demo in the sense that the young songwriter appears to have recorded it mainly for copyright purposes. The tape survived because he mailed it to himself and held on to the unopened package for the rest of his life, almost a half-century. If that sounds oddly fastidious, Reed’s archivists, Jason Stern and Don Fleming, say he retained an enormous amount of documentation across his entire career, from stage costumes to tollbooth receipts. (His sister Merrill apparently thinks this was the influence of their accountant father.)

Nearly all this material was donated by Anderson to the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center, where an immersive multimedia exhibition, “Lou Reed: Caught Between the Twisted Stars,” is running through March 2023. Between this free celebration, the newly inaugurated series from Light in the Attic, a recent Velvet Underground documentary from filmmaker Todd Haynes and even DeCurtis’s doorstop, Reed has become the subject of serious mainstream study and preservation in a way that his mercurial art and confrontational reputation made difficult during his life.

Anderson has insisted, however, that her husband’s posthumous legacy be as immediate and accessible as the emotions in Reed’s songs. “I want this and the NYPL exhibit to be open to everyone,” she says. “Not a white-glove thing. Any kid starting a band, anyone, can now hear him searching around.”

For Anderson, the most important track on “Words & Music” is “Men of Good Fortune,” which shares a title and nothing else with a track from Reed’s 1973 junkie-romance concept record “Berlin,” occasionally cited as the most depressing album ever made. Instead of that record’s grandiose production and lurid lyrics, the 1965 “Men” resembles a Child Ballad, the kind of British story-song that inspired early American folk music and its 1960s revivalists. It’s a sad waltz sung by a young “maiden” who misses her chance at marriage because of her mother’s warnings about wayward men.

What could be less in character from the man who wrote “Walk on the Wild Side,” let alone “Sex With Your Parents”? But as Anderson notes, Reed would go on to write gorgeously from a female perspective in songs like “Stephanie Says” and “Candy Says.” Like everything on “Words & Music,” “Men of Good Fortune” foretells his future as much as it resembles the past.

“He became a little girl to write that song, in his little red outfit,” Anderson says. “He was Shakespearean: He could step into people’s minds. He didn’t self-pity in his songs, he went outside. He saw all these people, he impersonated them, went into their minds. This is a very unique songwriter. The importance of this record is you see he always was.”

