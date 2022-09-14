4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Outlaw Music Festival As a subgenre, outlaw country emerged as a handful of iconoclasts rebelled against the prevailing winds of Nashville’s country music assembly line. Nearly five decades after the sound and spirit of outlaw country were first established, one of its best-known proponents — Willie Nelson — is still flying its flag alongside a new generation of artists whose music speaks to the breadth and depth of country music. Joining the 89-year-old on this stop of the Outlaw Music Festival are Americana superstars the Avett Brothers; Zach Bryan, touring in support of his true-to-title triple album “American Heartbreak”; sisterly roots rockers Larkin Poe; and Brittney Spencer, a Baltimore-born upstart who is among a class of Black women who are country’s latest boundary breakers. Sept. 17 at 4:30 p.m. at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy., Columbia. merriweathermusic.com. $79.50-$109.50.

Voxtrot

In the second half of the aughts, Austin-based Voxtrot garnered acclaim and accolades with jangly, twee pop songs that benefited from frontman Ramesh Srivastava’s ear for timeless, softhearted melodies and the band’s feel for danceable beats that were all the rage during the “indie dance” era. After just one album, the band disbanded in 2010, with Srivastava describing Voxtrot’s career path as “one of long, simmering build, explosion and almost instantaneous decay.” But to paraphrase the oft-mangled F. Scott Fitzgerald quote, Voxtrot will get a second act. Earlier this year, the band released its first two buzz-building EPs as “Early Music” and an album of rarities and B-sides titled “Cut From the Stone,” and will return to one of the venues where it said farewell over a decade ago. Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open) at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $25-$28.

Michelle Branch

Like countless artists, Michelle Branch recorded her most recent album during early-covid lockdowns, a change in plans that forced the collaboration-friendly singer-songwriter to write songs on her own for the first time in years. As she told Billboard, “It was nice to use that muscle again, and force myself to finish things on my own.” The first taste of “The Trouble with Fever” (due out Sept. 16) is “I’m A Man,” a bluesy rocker that contrasts the struggles of men grappling with toxic masculinity (“I’m out of control / And I can’t help myself”) with those of women navigating its effects (“I’m so tired of being told by everybody / That I can’t make decisions ’bout my own d--- body”). Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. $35.

Bomba Estéreo

Founded in 2005 in Bogotá, Bomba Estéreo has been at the leading edge of the movement to globalize Latin American music by infusing rhythms from sounds like salsa and cumbia with elements of electronic music and hip-hop. The group scored a viral hit with 2015’s “Soy Yo,” which NPR described as “one of the most iconic anthems of Latinx identity,” and has continued to provide purpose-driven fuel for dance floor fires on the albums since. It also linked with a like-minded musician, Bad Bunny, for the sun-stroked “Ojitos Lindos” on the Puerto Rican megastar’s massive album “Un Verano Sin Ti.” Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. fillmoresilverspring.com. $30.

