Melan is here for you, whether you want to dance or cry

Melan’s power lies in vulnerability. “I definitely discovered that it is a superpower,” the 25-year-old singer-songwriter says. “I feel like when we can lean into that vulnerability with strength, it actually dissolves fear. … When we lean into it, it really gives other people permission to be vulnerable, and then it’s this domino effect of healing and open-heartedness.”

Her debut as an R&B songstress was a catalyst for this hard-won revelation. In 2020, Melan beamed into D.C.’s music scene with her first single, “Full Moon,” a twinkling lullaby that doubles as a young girl’s coming home to self and a sleepy ode to another lunation. Her lyricism is distinct and unaffected; she sings, “I don’t wanna make no moves ’cause / I just wanna hold my womb / Bust a little move in my room / A little Frank Ocean and Doom.” She blends melodic flows and upbeat instrumentation, creating lush and spacious soundscapes. Her world, sensual and reflective, is for all those still finding their voice and experimenting with their own definition of “cool.”

Music has always been Melan’s first love. Born in St. Louis, she grew up in a military family, relocating every few years, soft-spoken and socially awkward, freestyling melodies at home alone, or in the woods or a nearby beach during her teenage years in Hawaii. At 15, she began attending writing workshops and competing in local poetry slams. By 18, she had joined American University’s slam team and competed in the College Unions Poetry Slam Invitational (CUPSI) international tournament — her “segue into getting more confidence to do music,” she says.

Melan grew up listening to classic and alternative rock, Southern rap, and experimental artists, but especially gravitated toward neo-soul. “Out of all the genres, [neo-soul] feels like such a safe place for me, emotionally,” she says. “Lauryn Hill, Jill Scott, India.Arie, specifically, was my childhood music. … Regardless of what dysfunction was going on in my childhood, that music was healing.”

Last September, Melan released her debut album, “A Cool Girl Dream,” a 17-minute affirmation of self-respect, femininity, freedom and fun. Whether you want to dance or cry, Melan is here for you. On her single “Soul Stream,” she sings, “Turned L’s into lessons / Rollin’ through my soul stream / I let my soul sing / And I do my own thing,” backed by slow-bouncing, jazzy production.

“I started making music because I felt like I had to make music,” she says. “I was feeling incomplete post-doing some of this healing work and starting to integrate these lessons and these breakthroughs, and I [felt] there’s something missing. [Making music] is a form of therapy for me.”

Of her forthcoming album, “Heart Lessons,” Melan says, “I’m not defining my worth by other people anymore.” She recently released two singles, “Luminary” and “Respect.” In the latter’s vibrant and playful video, Melan invites us into her world on a sunny day as she waits for a lover who never comes. “Not scrapin’ for bare minimum / I want everything,” she realizes as her girlfriends join her for a picnic in the park, where they enjoy Saturn peaches and rose wine, finally linking arms to surround Melan in their embrace. Gentle strings and breezy percussion paint an idyllic world filled with dreams and ruminations.

The album, scheduled to release on Oct. 1, marks a deeper dive into Melan’s interior life as she continues forging her own tools to transmute fear into power. “ ‘Heart Lessons’ gets to the depth of heartache I’ve studied and am studying, and the lessons are embedded specifically within love,” Melan explains. “It orbits around romantic love, but each song somehow returns back to the importance of cultivating love within oneself to truly find wholeness.”

Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. at the Eaton DC, 1201 K St. NW. eventbrite.com. Free.

