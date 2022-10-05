4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Down in the Reeds festival Red Baraat — headliner at this year’s third annual Down in the Reeds festival at the Parks at Walter Reed — is a band of few words but boundless energy. The center of the group’s lively, predominantly instrumental sound is the dhol, an Indian double-sided drum played by frontman Sunny Jain, who, alongside his Brooklyn bandmates, plays traditional Bhangra music that zips into your ears and moves your feet. The group’s 2017 album, “Bhangra Pirates,” is full of dance-friendly songs like “Gaadi of Truth.” So many instruments get their moment here: an electric guitar vigorously keeping up with invigorating drum playing while the staticky horns come in and out.

Medicine Singers, also performing at the festival, specialize in powwow music — propulsive Native American drum and vocal music played during cultural celebrations and gatherings. On the group’s most recent self-titled album, the musicians are doing more than honoring their ancestral music, though. Recorded in collaboration with guitarist Yonatan Gat, the album features plenty of unexpected funk and psych-jazz sounds, including some trippy trumpet playing from the late jaimie branch. The organizers of this festival have described it as a “celebration of the healing power of music,” which means Medicine Singers have come to the right place. Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Parks at Walter Reed; entrance at intersection of Georgia Avenue NW and Butternut Street NW. downinthereeds.com. Free; RSVP required.

Advertisement

Rock the Park

This free two-day dance festival in Franklin Square — presented by the local nonprofit DowntownDC — offers plenty of reasons to move, showcasing locally and internationally acclaimed DJs specializing in house, soul, go-go and more. Saturday’s headliner is Kenny Dope of Masters at Work, the legendary New York duo who helped popularize house music throughout the ’90s. Earlier in the day, local DJ Geena Marie and go-go troupe TOB are booked to deliver some hometown sounds. On Sunday, the starriest name in the lineup is DJ Jazzy Jeff, a hip-hop pioneer whose career spans sharing the first Grammy for rap music with Will “the Fresh Prince” Smith and helping break neo-soul stars Jill Scott and Musiq Soulchild. Expect a crowd. This is the second year of Rock the Park, and more than 8,000 attended last year. Oct. 8-9 at Franklin Square, 1315 I St. NW. downtowndc.org/event/rockthepark2022. Free.

Tamino

Singer-songwriter Tamino-Amir Moharam Fouad was born and raised in Belgium to Egyptian and Lebanese parents and is known for blending Western and Arabic musical traditions with a seamless grace. His debut project, 2018’s “Amir,” was a collaboration with the Nagham Zikrayat Orchestra, a dynamic ensemble featuring musicians from all across the Middle East — but on the album’s opening ballad, “Habibi,” Tamino holds his own, gently pulling listeners into the depths of his voice. He returns to the song’s titular lyric — an Arabic term of endearment — again and again, the repetition evoking massive waves surging from a bottomless ocean. On his latest album, this year’s “Sahar,” the arrangements feel equally sparse, leaving sufficient room for the evocative subtlety of Tamino’s lyricism. Over the wistful midtempo guitar jangle of “Fascination,” he describes a failure to see eye to eye with someone, both poetically and chromatically: “None of your colors can be found within the lines of the pages I made mine.” Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open) at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $20-$25.

Spellling

Advertisement

Spellling — real name: Chrystia “Tia” Cabral — knows how to sing in delicate whispers, but her elocution can contradict that daintiness. She likes to lean into the drama of her songs, elongating words by overemphasizing certain syllables — a playful antithesis to the articulation-isn’t-important attitude that prevails across so much of today’s pop music. Spellling’s third and latest album, “The Turning Wheel,” saw the singer step into a lusher production style, featuring orchestra arrangements, grandiose piano playing — the works. Her previous projects, however, including her 2017 debut, “Pantheon of Me,” relied more on the singular charm of her voice to build the vividly mystical world her songs inhabit. But that doesn’t mean Spellling’s voice takes a back seat whenever the production becomes fuller. Over the serene strings of “The Future,” she bemoans a love that can’t work because of two people in two different places, singing with signature sweetness about how “I live in the future, future / Too many years apart.” The effect is dizzying, as if she’s truly singing across time. Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $16-$18.

GiftOutline Gift Article