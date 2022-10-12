Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge for a world tour. Is pop-punk back?

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Blink-182, the rock trio that rose to fame in the late 1990s by fusing pop and punk music for the mainstream, is getting back together for the first time in years and going on a world tour. The group announced the tour and an upcoming album on Tuesday, ahead of the scheduled release of their new single, “Edging,” on streaming platforms this Friday. Tom DeLonge, one of Blink-182’s founding members, will rejoin Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker for the first time in seven years, after quitting the band for a second time in 2015.

Blink-182, whose lyrics were rife with humor and teenage angst, sold more than 50 million albums with hits such as “What’s My Age Again?” and “All the Small Things.” Its new tour — which runs from March 2023 through February 2024 — is yet another sign that rock and pop-punk is slowly returning to the mainstream.

For years, genres like electronic dance music, hip-hop and bedroom pop have hogged music charts. But artists such as Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, Willow Smith and Billie Eilish have all released songs in the past two years that venture into punk or rock.

“It makes perfect sense … that rock music is having a resurgence. And when you have a resurgence, there’s always the legends who were there and influenced it coming back around,” said Michael Kaminsky, founder and president of the artist management group KMGMT.

Blink-182 last released an album in 2019, but its members have remained in the public eye. Barker, the drummer, married Kourtney Kardashian earlier this year after courting her in front of cameras for the first season of the famous family’s Hulu show. He has also collaborated with younger stars such as Willow Smith and Machine Gun Kelly.

He “has always remained cool and hip, and does a lot of recording with a lot of up-and-coming groups,” said Bobby Borg, a musician and author. “I think that’s what kind of makes them able to do resurgence tours — they’re still respected and looked at as relevant.”

Hoppus, the band’s bassist and singer, also made headlines after he announced last year that he had been receiving treatment for cancer. DeLonge, a guitarist and singer, is well known for his theories on UFOs and aliens, publishing videos that were later declassified and released by the Pentagon.

Among the other signs of a pop-punk comeback is Las Vegas music festival When We Were Young, which is known for its 2000s emo lineup. Next year, performers will include headliners Blink-182 and Green Day, along with My Chemical Romance, Good Charlotte, the Offspring, Rise Against, Yellowcard, Sum 41 and Simple Plan.

“Blink-182 influenced a whole generation of music that came after them and set that foundation for punk rock,” said Sophie Reeves, an executive producer at creative studio Production Club. “I think there’s definitely a hope that this music will make a stronger comeback.”

“Plaid skirts, combat boots, ripped jeans, leather — you’re seeing that again, and I just chuckle,” Borg said.

