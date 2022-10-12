4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sudan Archives Sudan Archives is the alter ego of Brittney Parks, a singer-songwriter and experimental artist who learned to play the violin — the instrument central to her songs — by ear. Her 2019 debut, “Athena,” was full of lush compositions with deceptively pop-friendly melodies, like on “Confessions,” and songs that confronted expectations of Black women in music, especially when the violin is concerned: Song title “Black Vivaldi Sonata” is a shot across the bow, in more ways than one. Her latest album, “Natural Brown Prom Queen,” confronts those issues even more unapologetically. “It’s my time to have joy — to have Black girl joy,” she told NPR. “Making art, loving, dancing.” Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. (doors open) at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $20.

Cash Langdon

After several years in the D.C. scene, singer-songwriter Cash Langdon returned home to Birmingham, Ala., in 2021. The move — in the wake of the pandemic and protests against racial violence — put the focus on his home state, for better and worse, on new album “Sinister Feeling.” “The album mostly has to do with my reframing of my own life in Alabama — being so highly critical of it when I moved away, and feeling much more settled and comfortable now,” he says. Langdon’s new music is more stripped down than the other projects he’s been part of — the power pop of Saturday Night, the synth-driven karaoke of Palette or the shoegazing duo Caution — but these shimmering summer strummers conceal pessimistic messages inside familiar pop melodies. Oct. 17 at 8:30 p.m. (doors open) at Quarry House Tavern, 8401 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring. quarryhousetavern.com. $13. Proof of vaccination required.

The Smashing Pumpkins

At 55 years old, Smashing Pumpkins mastermind Billy Corgan is technically approaching the autumn of his life, although you wouldn’t know it from the uber-prolific rocker’s plans for the next year. Alongside founding members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, the Pumpkins are about to release “Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts,” a concept album that serves as a sequel to genre-defining double record “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness” and “Machina/The Machines of God,” which capped off the band’s first period. Corgan and company plan to release the album in three parts, and the first glimpse, “Beguiled,” entreats the listener to “return the faith” over a metallic palm-muted riff reminiscent of the band’s old days. Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena, 601 F St. NW. capitalonearena.com. $49-$150.

Serpentwithfeet

Josiah Wise has found his own way through music, from a youth in the choir to time in Philly’s neo-soul scene to his time as Serpentwithfeet, a project that filters his gospel and classical inspirations through the far reaches of experimental R&B. Whether over the clattering electronic productions of “Soil,” the gentle, nostalgic songs of “Deacon,” or the club-ready “I’m Pressed” — a single perfect for house music’s recent moment in the spotlight — the unifying force of Serpentwithfeet’s music is his powerful, melismatic singing voice and the vulnerable exploration of queer Black life and love of his lyrics. After collaborating with the likes of Moby and Ty Dolla $ign, Serpentwithfeet appeared on the new album by Bjork, a duet partner with similarly idiosyncratic aims. Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $20.

