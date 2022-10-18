Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Do people listen to music just so they can draw neat little career arcs on graph paper? It might feel that way if you’ve been following the digital chitchat around Lil Yachty’s latest single “Poland,” a discussion that seems bent on solving the mystery of how an enfant terrible becomes a pitchman for Target; then retrenches with a bunch of way-less-famous Michigan rappers simply because he’s a fan; then launches his own line of frozen pizzas; then arrives at this strange new hit, which sounds as cool and inscrutable as the other side of the moon.

The case seems crackable enough. Yachty contains multitudes. He’s more of a person than a business model, and his zigzagging curiosity feels more like an artistic impulse than a brand strategy. Good for him — and if adjacent artists start chasing after their own weirdo whims with even half of his zeal, good for all of us, because while “Poland” certainly tells us something about Yachty’s expansive sense of self, it tells us even more about life: That it’s cold, short, lonely, vast, absurd and yet, despite all of these things, incredibly fun.

It’s true, “I took the Wock to Poland” might not read like the year’s most mesmerizing pop mantra in keystroke form, but across those six words, Yachty makes his voice — a melodized yawn that has chafed low-imagination rap purists from the start — do something new, elongating the most flexible syllables and allowing them to tremble with Auto-Tuned vibrato. In this funny, freaky, emotionally extravagant, tragicomic gush, he sounds like a machine that’s learned how to cry.

Advertisement

So he spends the rest of the song proving he’s human, stressed out and lost in the cold. “Phone still ringing, battling all my demons,” Yachty rhymes, synthesizers swarming at his back. “I been fiending, baby girl, I been fiending.” Here, it’s almost better if you don’t know that “the Wock” is a reference to the recreational use of Wockhardt pharmaceutical-grade cough syrup — that way, it might sound like Yachty took the walk to Poland, a phrase that opens up all kinds of fresh metaphorical pathways. It’s an almost inconceivable micro-thrill, taking a wrong turn down a song this concise.

Concise might be an understatement, too. “Poland” only lasts for one minute and 23 seconds. Hook, verse, hook, see you next time. Go ahead and superimpose all of your paranoia about the death of the American attention span onto this song if you must, but then listen to it again. Yachty’s brevity is casually artful, highly playful and totally real. “Poland” isn’t short, it’s fleeting, and you might even find the meaning of life in the difference between the two.

GiftOutline Gift Article