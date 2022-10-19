4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lost Frequencies One of the leading exponents of lilting “tropical house” hails from a place well north of the equator. Electronic composer, producer and DJ Lost Frequencies (a.k.a. Felix De Laet) is Belgian, but his music often has a laid-back Latin or Caribbean vibe. And while his beats and riffs derive from electronic dance music, De Laet is best known for enlisting guest vocalists to collaborate on mainstream synth-pop hits such as “Where Are You Now” (sung by Calum Scott) and the recent “Questions” (sung by James Arthur). Lost Frequencies albums include such purely instrumental tracks as the funk-meets-jazz-meets-flamenco “Funky’n Brussels,” which may get extended workouts at Echostage, but the crowd-pleasers are such compact love songs as Lost Frequencies’ country-tinged debut single, “Are You With Me.” Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. at Echostage, 2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE. echostage.com. $33.

Dehd

With only three members, Dehd can’t produce a Phil Spector-style wall of sound. Yet there’s a hint of Spectorian grandeur to the Chicago-based group’s brand of alt-rock. Partly it’s Eric McGrady’s drums, which often thump a stately processional rhythm that recalls 1960s girl-group hits. Another factor is the way the vocals of bassist Emily Kempf and guitarist-producer Jason Balla merge and diverge; they’re not exactly the Ronettes, but their singing does pack significant drama into the short, mostly midtempo tunes. The lyrics to songs such as “Window” — whose refrain is the title of the trio’s recent fourth album, “Blue Skies” — chatter in dynamic conversation. The vocal synergy may reflect the fact that Kempf and Balla remain in a band that outlived their romance, but it’s also a tribute to Dehd’s musical savvy. It takes skill to make music this spare sound this big. Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open) at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $20.

Ibibio Sound Machine

The London-based Afro-techno octet Ibibio Sound Machine was originally conceived by three electronic music producers with a shared taste for 1970s West African funk and disco. Then the group found its voice in Nigerian-British singer Eno Williams, whose mother’s native tongue is Ibibio. The band’s fourth and latest album, “Electricity,” has all the high-tech effects you’d expect from music produced by British synth-pop outfit Hot Chip. But its heart is Williams’s powerful singing and impassioned bilingual lyrics, some of them derived from Nigerian folk tales. Reflecting what the singer has called “an edgier world,” the new album is darker and sharper than the Machine’s earlier work. The new attitude doesn’t preclude, however, dance-floor stompers like “All That You Want” or the techno-rap title song’s upbeat refrain: “Without love there’s no, no, no electricity.” Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open) at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $22-$25.

Jean Dawson

Hip-hop may be the entry point for Jean Dawson’s music, but his songs are just as likely to be built on guitar riffs as breakbeats. The son of a Mexican mother and African American father, Dawson grew up on both sides of the border, a childhood reflected in his cross-cultural style and occasional Spanish lyrics. His second full-length release, the brand new “Chaos Now,” emphasizes heavy guitar more than its predecessor, “Pixel Bath,” but such songs as the gentle “Pirate Radio” ride on rippling acoustic fretwork, supplemented by an unexpectedly pretty orchestral counterpoint. In theory, Dawson’s music might seem complex for complexity’s sake. In practice, it sounds entirely natural — and dazzlingly original. Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $20-40.

