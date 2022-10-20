Jukebox the Ghost rediscovers Queen’s magic

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Queen frontman Freddie Mercury once said that “you either have the magic or you don’t. There’s no way you can work up to it.” He couldn’t have known that Jukebox the Ghost would one day emulate his garb and mirror his moves with an annual tribute show. Nor could he have known that the ebullient trio would spare none of their abundant magic — that melodic charm that propels us into euphoria while watching a performance in perfect sync.

But it did take the band time to work up to that. Ben Thornewill (piano and vocals) met Tommy Siegel (guitar) and Jesse Kristin (drums) as underclassmen at George Washington University, where they played quad shows, benefit concerts and a few battles of the bands; one victory claimed them a spot opening for a not-yet-denounced Kanye West. Still, by the time they graduated and began touring in 2007, they considered a show with 10 audience members “a good night,” Thornewill says. Lacking fans, they made do with spunk.

“We were doing 150, 160 dates a year, on the road 220 days a year,” Thornewill says. “We’re asking onstage if anyone can put us up or sleeping on floors.”

In the 15 years since, Jukebox the Ghost has played on David Letterman’s and Conan O’Brien’s late-night shows and performed at Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival, and the band is still touring on six full-length albums that feel dramatically jubilant. That theatricality did not go unnoticed by reviewers, who were quick to compare Jukebox the Ghost to that other campy pop group.

The name, HalloQueen, came first; the idea to put on a yearly October mini-tour with one set of original songs and another of Queen classics came second. Since 2015, the shows, described by Thornewill as “the biggest party of the year,” have grown, and they now feature gimmicks like a spinning fortune wheel and a costume contest. Queen’s influence has seeped beyond a yearly jam and into Jukebox’s original music, with killer solos, sweeping harmonies and intricate twinkling piano riffs.

“We’ve just embraced the weirdness,” Thornewill says. “We learned that by doing Queen. … When we do the HalloQueen show, or cover a tune, it feels really good. Everyone’s dancing. What is that? How do we tap into that vein and put it into our own music?”

In its sixth album, “Cheers,” the band found its formula: timeless tunes, rich with glee and glamour, topped by catchy lyrics on love, life and a love for life. On the final, titular track, Thornewill sings with Broadway conviction, “Cheers to all the dreamers, the everyday believers/Here’s to more of the everyday.” He invites the listener to sing along.

“My goal is just to bring joy. I know that sounds a little tacky, but I’m just up there to have a good time, to look out and see like 1,000 people smiling and jumping and dancing,” Thornewill says. “It gives me life. That’s the ultimate for me.”

Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. Sold out.

