4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Chiiikeee An emerging talent from Hyattsville, rapper Chiiikeee serves up laid-back menace reminiscent of Gucci Mane and Young Dolph over trunk-rattling beats indebted to the Memphis-Atlanta tradition. Amid the usual street rap tropes, Chiiikeee is as likely to name-drop dance legend Gregory Hines as internet comedy oddity Andy Milonakis, and his moody track “Need It” is a well-timed anthem for everyone feeling the financial crunch of inflation as he raps, “How much is a dollar worth? I don’t care, I need it.” The rapper is featured at the annual Come Alive Halloween Party alongside Cameroonian American and fellow Marylander Go Ezko and Kerim the DJ. Oct. 28 at 11 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $5-$15.

HellBent

Since debuting at 9:30 Club in 2019, Bent has been a must-attend party for the city’s LGBTQ community and its allies on the dance floor. DJ Lemz’s homage to and expansion of the vision of dearly departed institution Town Danceboutique has regularly delivered a night of DJs, dancing and drag performances to sold-out audiences. For Halloween, Bent transforms into HellBent, a “creature feature” that promises performances from Pussy Noir, Baphomette, Sirene Noir Jackson, Mari Con Carne and Pissy, along with sets on the decks from the party’s founder, D.C. scene leader Tommy C, Electrox and KS. Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. at 9:30 Club, 815 V St NW. 930.com. $25.

Ella Jane

Ella Jane’s best-known song is “Nothing Else I Could Do,” a bass-driven bop released during the first summer of the pandemic. Despite its title, the song isn’t about socially distanced doldrums but is an exploration of how the singer-songwriter self-sabotages when pursuing paramours. “I am powerless in the situation, I have caused myself pain just to avoid admitting flaws in myself and the other person, and I am exempt from any external judgment,” she explained on Genius. “Obviously, there is something else I could have done, I just … didn’t want to.” Along with taking inspiration from “The Great Gatsby” and serving as the final project for her AP Literature class, the song is an entry point into her growing catalogue of propulsive pop. Oct. 29-30 at 8 p.m. at DC9, 1940 Ninth St NW. dc9.club. $17-$50 (Oct. 29 show sold out).

Let’s Eat Grandma

Let’s Eat Grandma’s third album, “Two Ribbons,” was released earlier this year after a period of personal tribulation and tragedy. Not only did the duo — Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth — have to process fractures in their lifelong friendship, but they also had to grapple with grief after the deaths of Hollingworth’s boyfriend, singer Billy Clayton, and their collaborator, the groundbreaking electronic producer Sophie. The pair have emerged more self-assured in their idiosyncratic approach to synth-pop, and as stronger collaborators and friends: “Nothing that was broken can touch how much I care for you,” they sing on the album’s opener. “Because you know you’ll always be my best friend, and look at what I have with you.” Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $20-$35.

