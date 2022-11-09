4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alvvays Across three albums, Alvvays has proved itself adept at jangly and gentle twee pop, songs so brimming with romance that heartache is inevitable. The Canadian outfit’s latest, “Blue Rev,” sounds as big as their hearts. After kicking off with fuzzy shoegazers (“Pharmacist,” “Easy on Your Own?”), the band evokes memories — either real or imagined — of ’80s college radio, from the Smiths-esque “Pressed” to songs that nod to Belinda Carlisle and Tom Verlaine. But while the sonics have clear antecedents, the lyrical concerns are au courant: Lead singer-songwriter Molly Rankin elevates “Very Online Guy” from social media commentary into something sadder than satire. Nov. 11 at 10 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. Sold out.

Ron Trent

No matter where he’s been based — Chicago, Detroit, Brooklyn or Berlin — Ron Trent has been at the epicenter of house music for decades, crafting countless tracks that keep dance floors moving until the sun begins to rise. Despite his years as a key part of the global house music scene, however, his latest album, “What Do the Stars Say to You,” owes more to David Mancuso’s iconic party the Loft than the formulas of house music. Just as soulful but more expansive in palette, the album is designed for deeper listening at the point where dance becomes meditation. Nov. 11 at 10 p.m. at Flash, 645 Florida Ave. NW. flashdc.com. $10-$20.

Jessie Reyez

Jessie Reyez broke through in 2016 with “Figures,” a spare, acoustic pop tune that showcased a voice where every flourish and flaw was heavy with heart-on-sleeve emotion. After years of single success and high-profile tour slots, the Canadian export released her debut album, “Before Love Came to Kill Us” — just weeks after the pandemic shut down the world. Bad timing aside, the album made a mark by demonstrating how Reyez can fit anywhere in the pop-rap-R&B mélange favored by her fellow late millennials, and on this year’s streamlined and smooth “Yessie,” Reyez tightened her focus on a sound all her own. Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. at Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. fillmoresilverspring.com. Sold out.

Alex G

Alexander Giannascoli had already released a handful of albums of lo-fi, DIY music as Alex G by the time the internet and the wider world caught wind of his songwriting brilliance with 2014’s “DSU.” Another handful of albums have followed, full of songs that feel like gems mined from a singular mind. On his latest, “God Save the Animals,” a clear picture of who Alex G is and what it all means remains elusive. But as he told Pitchfork, reality isn’t the goal, but resonance: “Sometimes people ask if I’m being ironic or earnest, and it’s like, that’s not even the point. Part of my goal is to make the angle unclear, even to myself. I just want to make it strike a chord.” Nov. 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. Sold out.

