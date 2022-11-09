Jru Anthony, son of a go-go legend, finds his groove in the gray areas

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Romantic relationships are tricky, no matter your age, a difficulty that is more outsize during the teenage years. That “will they, won’t they” energy animates the debut album by 19-year-old singer-songwriter Jru Anthony, “Life for Now.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I was going through some situations with a particular person, when you’re in that weird space where you don’t know if you are going to go all the way and be a couple or stay friends, like the gray area in between,” he says. “A lot of the songs are about that gray area.”

Anthony proves that he has something to say and the skill to say it across "Life for Now," turning that gray area into a Technicolor soundscape that spans the funk-soul spectrum. From the shimmering four-on-the-floor groove of "Move On" to the country twang and slide on acoustic closer "Fouram," the album is full of Anthony's slick vocals, elastic bass lines, synth flourishes and undeniable rhythms.

Born and raised in D.C., Anthony began his musical exploits by making songs on his phone and by mimicking his favorite rappers over beats mined from YouTube. But unlike most DIY songsmiths, he had the benefit of having a working musician as a father: Anthony is the son of Frank “Scooby” Sirius, a go-go legend who played with Chuck Brown and has been described as the “godson of go-go.”

“I’ve been getting guidance [from my father] basically my whole life,” says Anthony, who recalls first being brought onstage by his father when he was just 2 years old.

While go-go isn’t in the sonic mix on “Life for Now,” the scene’s approach to live music brings Anthony’s take on contemporary soul music to life. Perhaps that’s because he’s been able to learn not just from teaching moments but by observation, from the wings or the crowd, about what it takes to make a life and career in music.

“It’s never like he’s pushing me away from it or anything,” he says, adding that “friendly competition” between generations is pretty regular, too.

For now, Anthony is focused on bringing “Life for Now” to new audiences, in the District and beyond. After that, who knows? The title, he explains, is an optimistic nod to the impermanence of the stories captured in these songs.

“My life is like this right now, but come five months from now, I won’t be the same,” he says. “I’ve got to look ahead to that, and for better times.”

Opening for Leven Kali on Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $20.

