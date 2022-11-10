Qwanqwa brings its improvisational Ethiopian music to D.C.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At 17, California native Kaethe Hostetter moved east to begin her musical career. She went only as far as Boston, but that turned out to be just the first stop on her journey. Eventually, the violinist arrived in Addis Ababa, where she founded Qwanqwa, an improvisational group in which she’s joined by a shifting lineup of Ethiopian musicians. The quintet performs Nov. 14 at the Hill Center, six weeks after a mesmerizing show across town at Bossa.

Hostetter grew up with many kinds of music, including that of Madagascar (where her father recorded several albums of local sounds) and Morocco (the longtime home of American composer and novelist Paul Bowles, whose musical estate was handled by her mother). Yet Ethiopian music was a revelation to her when she joined Boston’s Ethiojazz-rooted Debo Band around 2006.

The East African style grabbed her because of “the really unique groove, and then the virtuosity of the lead instruments,” Hostetter said in a recent phone interview.

The violinist moved to Ethiopia in 2009 and founded Qwanqwa (whose name is Amharic for “language”) a few years later. The group has recorded three albums that weave the sound of Hostetter’s five-string violin with such traditional string instruments as the masinko (played by Endris Hassen) and the bass krar (Anteneh “Bubu” Teklemariam), as well as a hand drum, the kebero (Misale Legesse). But the current lineup showcases Selamnesh Zemene, a dynamic female vocalist.

“I was consciously not going to have a singer, for a while,” noted Hostetter of her original plan. “I was really focusing on highlighting the instrumentalists. A lot of times in Ethiopia, the focus is on singers, and everything else is just accompaniment.”

“But eventually, we wanted to add a singer,” she added.

Partly underwritten by a MacArthur Foundation grant, Qwanqwa’s U.S. tour marks the band’s first shows on this side of the Atlantic. The other musicians have been surprised by the country’s size, Hostetter said, but haven’t struggled to connect with American listeners. Because they’ve played previously in Europe, “they know how to export their music.”

This tour was originally scheduled to happen in 2020, and Hostetter traveled to the U.S. in preparation just as covid quarantines were interrupting international travel. The trek was postponed, and Hostetter settled back in Santa Cruz, her hometown, where she's involved in multiple musical projects.

Ultimately, the violinist decided not to return to Addis Ababa permanently. But she intends to continue with Qwanqwa, for which she’s already planning a 2024 U.S. tour. And she will probably always be inspired by Ethiopia: “It’s a place where music is always happening.”

Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Hill Center, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. hillcenterdc.org. $18.

