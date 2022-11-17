Listen Gift Article Share

Bill Callahan’s voice keeps getting deeper, and in ways that prove difficult to measure. With musical instruments, the depth of a note can be related to the length of whatever produced it. For instance, tapping the lowest key on a grand piano vibrates the longest string inside its guts. The farther a human breath travels down the length of a flute, the deeper the pitch it generates. By this logic, Callahan seems to grow an inch or two taller with every album. But maybe the distances we’re actually experiencing in his music have more to do with time.

On his last great record, 2019’s “Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest,” the 56-year-old songwriter seemed to be shooing off the decades-thick mystique hanging over his life’s work — a catalogue dating back to the cryptic, lo-fi ballads he made in the early ’90s as Smog — and pivoting into comparatively lucid folk turf, singing songs about parenthood and domesticity while still managing to surface the existential weirdness of the everyday.

He retrieves that thread at the start of his extraordinary new album, “Ytilaer,” singing about a wakeful moment while reestablishing the ground floor of his voice: “And we’re coming out of dreams as we’re coming back to dreams.” In the phrases that follow, his young children come shuffling toward his bedroom, and in addition to obsolescing the alarm clock, they’re also here to deliver a little lesson about how reality and imagination conjoin. Out of one trance, into another. Whether it goes down in our conscious or unconscious minds, it all counts as life.

That makes “Lily” — a half-annihilated song about a mother’s death — this album’s most staggering. Patiently pushing the space between his words canyon-wide, Callahan describes the incomprehensibility of death as it violates the silence of a hospital corridor. “The gurney wheels screamed all down the hall,” he sings, “just like a seagull screaming down the hall.” Perceptive then confounded, he’s unable to expand the metaphor. This gurney sounds like seagulls, which sound like seagulls, which feels like grief in all of its hypersensitivity and bewilderment.

The birds return in “Drainface,” another spartan lullaby where Callahan takes an entire 20 seconds to deliver a strangely demolishing insult: “Every time you open your mouth, dead or dying seagulls fall out.” How angry is he with this person? Is he angry with this person? Callahan’s stoicism is what distinguishes him among the current scrum of greatest living singer-songwriters, and his commitment to the proposition feels as radical as ever. We expect the human singing voice to fulfill this expressive, emotive role, but he refuses.

As ever, his inscrutability feels like an upside-down kindness, the ambiguity of his lyrics creating room for minds to wander and wonder. Like when Callahan sings, “I feel something coming on, a disease or a song,” is he implying that both are catchy? When he sings about an infestation of boll weevils, but names the song “Bowevil” (bow-evil), is he commenting on the cultish politics of a nation currently devouring itself? When he claims to have “heard the planets singing, singing as they spun, vaguely Hawaiian,” is he making reference to the Laniakea Supercluster, the galaxy supercluster in which we live, named after the Hawaiian word for “immense heaven?”

The answers aren’t in the songs. They’re in our heads, or in our dreams, or in all the other places where music refuses to be measured by yardsticks or clocks — a heaven too immense to even name.

