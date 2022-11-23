4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mary Prankster At the end of the last millennium, Mary Prankster was a local hero in the Baltimore scene: a singer-songwriter who performed behind a moniker inspired by Ken Kesey’s Merry Pranksters, with a punkish streak to her music and a puckish attitude toward lyrics. Mary retired the gimmick in 2005 and went on her merry way, but returned to the stage for a one-off in 2017 and unveiled a new album two years later. Across songs that span rollicking glam rockers to jazzy ballads, “Thickly Settled” picked up where Mary left off, older and wiser but with the same attitude. “I’m the best defense, I’m a real good time,” she sang on mission statement opener “Rock N Roll Degenerate,” “and I ain’t too pressed that I’m past my prime.” Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria. birchmere.com. $29.50

Dominic Fike

Dominic Fike made a name for himself with slick, suave tunes that flip the dial between pop, rock and rap, but his biggest crossover came not on SoundCloud but on HBO. It was there that he guest starred as Elliot on the controversy-courting teen drama “Euphoria.” Along with turning the show’s core relationship into a love triangle, Elliot proved divisive by spending a good chunk of the second season finale singing an acoustic ballad to Zendaya’s Rue. While “Elliot’s Song” got a proper release, expect Fike to stick to his out-of-character music: originals that combine campfire-ready acoustic guitar with his warm, in-the-pocket vocals and lyrics heavy with Gen Z angst and ennui. Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. at the Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. fillmoresilverspring.com. Sold out.

Amber Mark

On her debut album, “Three Dimensions Deep,” Amber Mark tackled contemporary R&B’s love-and-life themes with an ear for songs that move and groove with the times, from the shuffling, disco-ready “FOMO” to the shifty, Afrobeats-inspired “Bubbles.” But the main attraction is Mark’s deep and rich voice, which keeps things grounded even when she aims for intergalactic heights on space-themed songs like “Cosmic” and “Event Horizon.” At this show, Mark will help NPR Music celebrate its 15th anniversary alongside indie mainstay Hurray for the Riff Raff, up-and-comer Yendry and DJ Cuzzin B. Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. $45.

Nikki Lane

For more than a decade, Nikki Lane has fueled the flame of outlaw country with a husky voice, lived-in lyricism and classic-minded songwriting that would be at home at honky-tonks no matter the time or place. She also has a gift for picking the right collaborators, from Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys to Lana Del Rey. That streak continues on her latest album, “Denim & Diamonds,” which was produced by fellow outlaw Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age. With Homme behind the boards, Lane lays ’70s rock into the mix, sharpening the riffs and boosting the beats. But ultimately, this is Lane’s record. As she sings on the title track, “I can do whatever I wanna / All by my lonesome … I’m going my way / Livin’ and dyin’ / And I can buy my own d--- denim and diamonds.” Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open) at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $25.

