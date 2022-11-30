Beau Young Prince is all about changing the mood

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Girded with a shifty rhythm, Beau Young Prince’s latest single, “Oops,” is a tale of concert tours that give way to house parties that end up as late-night dalliances. But the first notes of the song are lovingly borrowed from the golden era of VH1 and MTV Jams in which the D.C. rapper grew up: the warped loops that animate Tweet’s 2002 smash “Oops (Oh My).”

“That was the idea behind the beat: capturing that early 2000s energy and spirit that the kids love today and showing them, hey, this is a golden sample, a golden flip,” he explains.

While the slowed-down sample serves up nostalgia, it also sounds right at home at a time when rap and R&B are heading back to the dance floor, with superstars Beyoncé and Drake finally catching an underground wave that Prince and his cohort have been on for years. As the world emerges from covid’s long shadow, he is all about changing the mood.

Advertisement

“Everything doesn't have to be hard,” he says. “It should be fun. It should be upbeat.”

The song also finds Prince repping the DMV — or at least its southernmost reaches: The source material was written and produced by Tidewater products Missy Elliott and Timbaland. It’s a fitting nod for a talent whose music is always in conversation with his home base.

“I always represent D.C. in a different way,” he says. “When I do something, I want people to get kind of a full spectrum, at least as far as I can reach, to show them the diversity we really have here.”

For the last few years, Prince has been working to both rep his hometown and expand his reach. He signed a deal with Def Jam in 2018, moved to Los Angeles, and contributed songs to soundtracks for everything from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” to “Madden NFL 20.” The former netted him a Grammy nomination and a double platinum plaque and continues to serve as a reminder of what it takes to meet listeners where they are.

Since separating amicably from the label last year, Prince has been working to apply the lessons he learned from within the industry machine to the DIY approach that first brought him to the dance.

“I’m excited,” he says. “I’m really flexing my independent muscle and showing people what I’ve built.”

Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $15-$20.

GiftOutline Gift Article