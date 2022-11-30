4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mickey Darling Skyler Molina and Austin Medrano, of the San Antonio-based duo Mickey Darling, make indie bedroom pop that’s always in on the joke. From their song titles alone — such as “Your Looks Can’t Save You,” “Mom Jeans” and their breakout single, “Reverse Cowgirl” — you know Molina and Medrano are having fun. The humor of the self-proclaimed “sexiest boy band” works because of its honesty — genuine moments of vulnerability are not hard to find in their mostly upbeat discography. The 2019 song “Feed My Ego” features an unfussy guitar, Molina’s laid-back vocals and candid lyrics like “No, I don’t love you, I just love the things you say.” The duo’s latest song, “Say That You Miss Me,” dropped in August and has a fuller band sound than its usual pulled-back production. Molina spends the song saying he knows an ex misses him. But in the bridge, alongside spirited drumming, the truth comes out: “Hate that I have to say, babe, I made a mistake / Thinking anybody could have ever been you.” Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at DC9, 1940 Ninth St. NW. dc9.club. Sold out.

Breland

Breland isn’t letting the traditional boundaries of any genre limit him. The New Jersey native’s 2022 album is perfectly named “Cross Country,” as Breland crosses his version of country music with hip-hop, pop and R&B. And he’s got country music’s biggest stars co-signing, too. On the hip-hop-influenced “Throw It Back,” Keith Urban’s signature strums somehow mesh with Breland’s raplike cadence as he delivers such playful lyrics as “Let me see the levee-breakin’ Chevy, super heavy duty/ Toot-toot for the dude-dude.” And then there’s Lady A on the sweet “Told You I Could Drink”: When Breland and the band sing, “I’ll drink you under the table, outta my head / Over the memories of you in my bed,” listeners may melt. But Breland doesn’t need a superstar country co-sign for his music to work. The album’s closer, “Alone at the Ranch,” depicts a classic country scene. But set aside lyrics about saddling up at a ranch, and the slow-jamming beat and Breland’s flirting with a falsetto could trick you into thinking this was an R&B hit from the ’90s. Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $15.

The Motet and Tauk Moore

The Motet’s music has been livening up dance floors for over two decades, with songs that are unrelenting in their pursuit to make listeners move. The mostly instrumental band specializes in funk. And jazz. And soul. And so much more. The song “Rynodub,” from its self-titled 2014 project, is entrancing: There’s that soulful bass you can’t deny, and high-energy horns sliding in and out that give it a reggae feel. What makes the Motet special is its ability to smoothly incorporate surprising sounds, so when a spooky, spacelike synth enters in the middle of “Rynodub,” that works, too.

Founded on Long Island, Tauk is a quartet that infuses its foundational rock sound with all types of other genres. The eclectic 2021 album “Chaos Companion” features a chaos, albeit controlled, that sort of mimics the uncertainty of the early stages of the pandemic. The usually instrumental band is hitting the road with singer Kanika Moore of the synthwave band Doom Flamingo. Moore’s stirring voice and Tauk’s distinct sound are bound to be a memorable live collaboration. Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. $28.

Maneskin

Maneskin’s captivating pop/glam rock skyrocketed the Italian band into international fame. The group won second place in the Italian version of “X Factor” in 2017 and four years later won the Eurovision competition with its infectious song “Zitti e Buoni,” which translates to “Shut Up and Behave.” Now Maneskin is up for the coveted best new artist award at the 2023 Grammys. “Zitti e Buoni,” which is the first song of Maneskin’s 2021 album “Teatro d’Ira — Vol. I,” is melodically irresistible, with a guitar riff that worms its way to the pit of your stomach. Vocalist Damiano David sounds frantic when the song starts, taking short breaths in between line breaks as if he can’t get the lyrics out fast enough, but by the time he gets to the chorus, he’s scream-singing. On the same album, “I Wanna Be Your Slave” is another standout. It’s a catchy song about the frenzy that ensues when you’re in love. David’s almost distraught delivery works with lyrics like, “I wanna make you hungry / Then I wanna feed ya.” Dec. 5 at 8:30 p.m. at the Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW. theanthemdc.com. Sold out.

