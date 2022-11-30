Nice Breeze isn’t an indie rock band so much as a paradox machine

Drummer Martha Hamilton says the group’s essential purpose is to “make people think a little, or maybe make them smile.” Guitarist John Howard feels differently: “I want to alter people on a molecular level.” That means the trio’s music — which they describe as “pop,” “art,” “art-pop,” “obnoxiously loud, like a rock band,” but “not really a rock band because there’s no blues thing going on” — can feel totally messy and highly principled at once. “I like that psychedelic thing where things snap in and out of focus,” Howard says. “Is it tight or loose? We like to keep it loose in a jazz way, but if you step on the hook and really mash it, it has a dynamism.”

Those mashed hooks tend to form around the wordy deadpan of vocalist Andy Fox, who sounds completely at home in these riptides of intention. “I have no timing, no tonality,” Fox says of his delivery, “but the way they play allows me to be off.” And to wander off, too. You can hear it best during “Movies,” a standout from Nice Breeze’s new album, “Divide the Sky,” during which Fox appears to be unpacking his every memory of Washington’s now-shuttered movie theaters. “Janus 3 in Dupont where I saw ‘Hoop Dreams,’ ” he talk-sings at the outset of his memorial ramble. “There were pillars in the middle blocking most of the screen / You had to get there early, there were only 10 good seats!”