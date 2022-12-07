4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AceMo Hast Du Feuer — roughly translated from German as that old nightlife koan “do you have a light?” — is the newest collective laser-focused on celebrating dance music in the District. Since its launch earlier this year, the crew’s lineups have featured the best D.C. has to offer (Beautiful Swimmers, Rush Plus) and leading names in underground dance music (Ron Morelli, Physical Therapy, Eris Drew and Octo Octa). Its “District Drift” party features both, including New York star AceMo and D.C. trio Black Rave Culture — two acts that are bringing house and techno back to the future with their experimental spirits and commitment to dance as enlightenment. Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. at TBA location. ra.co. $35.

Machine Girl

On Machine Girl’s debut album, the track title “Post Rave Maximalist” served as both an on-the-nose and tongue-in-cheek descriptor of the duo’s sonics and sentiments. Theirs is music built on the most extreme elements of electronic dance music, industrial and punk: a frenetic mix of bits, bobs, beats and bleats that sounds like someone threw a drum machine and synthesizer into the mosh pit. Machine Girl and tour mate LustSickPuppy — and their audience — have reached the end of the internet at a time that feels like the end of the world, and the only answer is audio anarchy and a twisted sense of humor. Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open) at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. Sold out.

Foals

Since breaking through at the end of the aughts, Foals have pushed the anxious dance-punk of their early songs in a grander, more arena-friendly direction. At its core, the Oxford-born band makes rock music you can dance to, and has gotten mileage out of that tried-and-true formulation despite changing times, tastes and lineups. On its latest album, “Life Is Yours,” the band — which has slimmed down to a trio — takes its music in a logical direction: disco, the oft- (and wrongly) maligned sound of dance floors that every guitar-wielding act eventually tries its hand at. For their part, Foals come by it honestly. Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. at the Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW. theanthemdc.com. $35-$55.

Goldie

Goldie has always been one of electronic music’s most charismatic personalities and most ambitious talents. At his best, he’s backed up the bluster: His 1995 debut “Timeless” has continued to live up to its title by demonstrating both the bottomless depths and soaring heights of drum and bass music, and the label he co-founded, Metalheadz, is the defining imprint for the underground genre. And even as the erstwhile graffiti artist has moved into acting and writing, he’s continued to follow his muse, teaming with engineer James Davidson as Subjective and releasing the genre-hopping “The Start of No Regret” earlier this year. Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. (doors open) at Flash, 645 Florida Ave. NW. flashdc.com. $30.

