Foehammer wants to make metal sound more like magma

The Foehammer story starts slowly, then gets even slower. It all begins in the autumn of 2013 with the DMV metal band’s founder, Jay Cardinell, casually assembling some friends to play Black Sabbath covers for kicks, until, over time, their efforts start to feel vaguely bandlike. “I had wanted to do something heavy for a long time, but as much as we worship at the altar of Sabbath — as everybody should — I didn’t want to do blues-based, doom rock,” Cardinell says. “There’s plenty of that. I wanted to do something a little more avant, heavier, more bleak, really funereal. Something that sounded like molasses or magma.”

Named after a sword in “The Lord of the Rings,” Foehammer eventually dropped its debut album, “Second Sight,” in 2018, and after some lineup shuffling, its follow-up, “Monumentum,” materialized last month. Now, as a duo, the band somehow sounds more colossal and severe than ever, with drummer Ben Price setting the tempos as if pushing boulders while Cardinell uses an arsenal of pedals and amps to broaden the roar of his guitar into something massive and molten.

“I don’t really try to write riffs,” he says. “They just come to me as they are. If I try too hard, I’m doing it wrong. [John] Coltrane always said he was channeling something, and [J.R.R.] Tolkien, as well — he said he was accessing something that was already there. He just had to change his frame of mind to get there.”

Over the course of the pandemic, Cardinell has come up with nearly 100 riffs that are still “waiting to be assembled,” but for now, his priority is getting Foehammer back onto stages where he and Price can invite audiences to step into that mind frame with them. It isn’t always easy. “Even when the music feels sinking or suffocating, there’s still a fine line between boring and entrancing,” Cardinell says. “One person can say ‘Wow, that was soul-changing,’ and another person gets bored after two minutes and starts playing Candy Crush.”

That means the measured, years-long labor of this band is at least twofold. First, you have to come up with songs that feel so slow, so heavy, so paralyzing, they feel like they’re obeying some alien gravity. Then you have to get them in front of earthbound souls who are looking to get changed.

“For me, it doesn’t matter if it’s [an audience of] five people or 50 people,” Cardinell says. “It’s the same feeling: to have your pants shaking from the amp’s volume … and to look out and see people in rapt attention, not because of my stage presence, but because they’re captivated by the music. There’s nothing more gratifying than that. And I’m happy to chase it, five people at a time.”

Dec. 9 at 9 p.m. at Slash Run, 201 Upshur St. NW. slashrun.com. $10.

