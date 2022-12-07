The Greeting Committee is finding peace in growing up

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Greeting Committee is the longest relationship that singer Addie Sartino has ever had. For the last third of her life, she has fronted the indie rock group, which formed when its members met as high-schoolers in the Kansas City area. That coming-of-age story permeates its discography: teenage angst, wistful love, first heartbreak. But Sartino, now 24, is chasing a more mature sound.

“Growing up, I thought I had to be locked into this sort of sadness,” she says over Zoom from her girlfriend’s house in Reston, Va. “A lot of indie music is this tortured artist type of stereotype, and I didn’t want to be part of that anymore. I really wanted to prioritize my happiness.”

It’s that newfound joy that seeps into recent single “Hopscotch,” an upbeat pop spin for a band that’s used to leaning on strings, which lets Sartino’s rich vocals shine. “I was dedicated to annihilation of self in consumption of spoon-fed nothing,” she sings. “If I get happy, will you forgive me?”

“Hopscotch” may sound like a breakup song, and in a way, it is. Two members left the former four-piece within the last year after “lots of band therapy,” according to Sartino. With just her and bassist Pierce Turcotte remaining from the original group, she says, she wants to “have fun writing again.”

“When you’re 15 making music, that’s really your only goal,” she says. “And then it becomes your career, and a lot on the line. We’re almost getting to go backwards now, visiting the fundamentals of music and what it is that brought us to music in the first place.”

For Sartino, that means retrospection; she listens back to old songs — including “Hands Down,” a 2015 release with nearly 28 million Spotify streams — with nostalgia. Her discography is, for her, like a scrapbook of her teenage years.

“She sounds so different,” Sartino says, referring to her voice on some of the Greeting Committee’s first releases. “She sounds so young. It feels almost like a stranger, but in this sort of sweet way. I try to look at it with love, but sometimes I do cringe.”

Despite the new sound, Sartino (a self-described “hopeless romantic”) is still writing love songs with the passion of youth. At the Greeting Committee’s last D.C. show, a fan proposed to their partner onstage. Enthusiasts walk down the aisle at their weddings to “Hands Down.”

“I love getting to be a part of people’s moments like that,” she says. “I feel very lucky that we get to be the soundtrack to so many people’s love lives … and all of the ups and downs of life in general.”

While the band itself hasn’t avoided those turbulent times, Sartino says she’s grateful for what it’s allowed her to learn about herself.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, hey, we did that.’ I need a break,” she says as her mini goldendoodle, Clementine, jumps onto her lap. “I need some happiness. I need some peace here.”

Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $20-$25.

