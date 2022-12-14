4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Starting Line Adolescent romantic yearning and shout-along choruses were the twin engines of the Starting Line’s sound in 2002, when the Philadelphia-area emo-punk band released its perfectly titled debut album, “Say It Like You Mean It.” Two subsequent long-players showed little growth in themes and style, but also no flagging of passion or melodic invention. It seemed that lost love, a gentle acoustic-guitar intro and a surging refrain would sustain singer-bassist Kenny Vasoli and his cohorts forever. But in 2008, the quartet went on hiatus, playing only the occasional reunion show until they reemerged in 2016 with a EP, “Anyways.” The three-song comeback’s punchiest song is defiantly titled “Quitter,” and doesn’t slack off at all. The band (now a quintet with the full membership of longtime touring keyboardist Brian Schmutz) hasn’t released any new material since. But the newish stuff jibes neatly with the older material, and both should sound bright, joyous and — at least for now — forever young. Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. at the Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. livenation.com. $32.50-$66.50.

Turnover

This Virginia Beach-formed quartet debuted a few years after the Starting Line with a similar emo-punk style. Several guitarists later, the band has shifted to a midtempo dream-pop style that’s increasingly tempered by easygoing funk and disco. The band’s fifth album, “Myself in the Way,” was released last month. It mixes such divergent influences as Chic and Pink Floyd while reflecting singer Austin Getz’s pandemic-era outlook: The title song is about both making a long-term commitment to his fiancee and being more appreciative of everyday life. Other tracks include “Pleasures Galore,” whose digitally altered vocals push the band far from its roots, and “Queen in the River,” which layers jazzy leads over reggae-style rhythm guitar. There’s a lot going on in Turnover’s current music, but the band mortars the pieces together skillfully. Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. $25.

Oddisee

D.C.-born, Brooklyn-based hip-hopper Oddisee established himself as a producer, then added his own fast-paced raps to his intricate, sophisticated tracks. He’s still known for sometimes making mostly instrumental music such as “Rock Creek Park,” an album inspired by bike rides through the D.C.-to-Maryland slice of forest. After demonstrating his skill with synth beats and classic soul samples, the musician formed Good Compny, a jazzy trio that will back him at this show. Whatever the underlying music, Oddisee offers sharp, wide-ranging observations that forgo gangsta posturing. As he puts it in “Back of My Mind,” “negativity ain’t worth the exertion.” Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. $30.

Yerin Baek

Like most products of the K-pop assembly line, Yerin Baek began as a teenager in a prefab group. But the limpid-toned soprano went solo at 19, pursuing her own version of Western pop-soul, often with English lyrics. (Her family moved to New York City when she was 15, which no doubt boosted her proficiency.) Baek is an Amy Winehouse and Avril Lavigne fan who sometimes sings and plays guitar with a rock-oriented side project, the Volunteers. But the music she makes under her name is gentler in sound, if not always in content. Her second album, “Tellusboutyourself,” includes a synth-pop shuffle, “Hate You,” that deploys multiple f-bombs above its tinkling piano. That was no corporate decision: Unlike many K-poppers, Baek writes all her own material, which should give her staying power in a biz that’s usually ready to move on to the next pretty face. Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. livenation.com. $40-$150.

