4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

The Starting Line
Turnover
This Virginia Beach-formed quartet debuted a few years after the Starting Line with a similar emo-punk style. Several guitarists later, the band has shifted to a midtempo dream-pop style that’s increasingly tempered by easygoing funk and disco. The band’s fifth album, “Myself in the Way,” was released last month. It mixes such divergent influences as Chic and Pink Floyd while reflecting singer Austin Getz’s pandemic-era outlook: The title song is about both making a long-term commitment to his fiancee and being more appreciative of everyday life. Other tracks include “Pleasures Galore,” whose digitally altered vocals push the band far from its roots, and “Queen in the River,” which layers jazzy leads over reggae-style rhythm guitar. There’s a lot going on in Turnover’s current music, but the band mortars the pieces together skillfully. Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. $25.
Oddisee
D.C.-born, Brooklyn-based hip-hopper Oddisee established himself as a producer, then added his own fast-paced raps to his intricate, sophisticated tracks. He’s still known for sometimes making mostly instrumental music such as “Rock Creek Park,” an album inspired by bike rides through the D.C.-to-Maryland slice of forest. After demonstrating his skill with synth beats and classic soul samples, the musician formed Good Compny, a jazzy trio that will back him at this show. Whatever the underlying music, Oddisee offers sharp, wide-ranging observations that forgo gangsta posturing. As he puts it in “Back of My Mind,” “negativity ain’t worth the exertion.” Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. $30.
Yerin Baek
Like most products of the K-pop assembly line, Yerin Baek began as a teenager in a prefab group. But the limpid-toned soprano went solo at 19, pursuing her own version of Western pop-soul, often with English lyrics. (Her family moved to New York City when she was 15, which no doubt boosted her proficiency.) Baek is an Amy Winehouse and Avril Lavigne fan who sometimes sings and plays guitar with a rock-oriented side project, the Volunteers. But the music she makes under her name is gentler in sound, if not always in content. Her second album, “Tellusboutyourself,” includes a synth-pop shuffle, “Hate You,” that deploys multiple f-bombs above its tinkling piano. That was no corporate decision: Unlike many K-poppers, Baek writes all her own material, which should give her staying power in a biz that’s usually ready to move on to the next pretty face. Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. livenation.com. $40-$150.