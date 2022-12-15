After two years of pandemic-induced uncertainty, the world of classical music sprang back to bustling life in 2022. Opera companies returned with packed seasons; orchestras re-emerged at full force; choruses regained their numbers and their strength; and an updraft of optimism seemed to energize the classical landscape. My favorite musical experiences this year were a mix of grand spectacles and small pleasures, beloved old favorites and arresting new works. The following picks barely scratch the surface of the fabulous music I heard in Washington and beyond, their “best”-ness strictly a factor of where they sit in my memory. But each is evidence of an art form that’s alive, well and changing before our ears.