For the versatile Ari Voxx, music is an expression of the ineffable

For musician Ariana Harbin, versatility is the watchword. Born and raised in the D.C. area, the 27-year-old grew up playing classical guitar and singing in choral groups. She’s performed blues and swing as part of the Gin Rickys, and neo-soul with a project called Sweet Something, and she’s spent time in the D.C. jazz scene as a vocalist.

Still, each of those endeavors seems to shine light on single facets of the singer-songwriter’s artistry, and none captured her full kaleidoscopic vision until she developed a musical alter ego, Ari Voxx, early in the pandemic. Ari Voxx, with her backing band the Sad Lads, finally offered Harbin an opportunity to bring together her interests and influences, which run the gamut from Motown to doom metal and Cocteau Twins to Soundgarden, through her own filter. As Ari Voxx, she’s also been able to address her own issues around anxiety and depression in a cathartic, therapeutic way, without glorifying mental health struggles.

“I’m not really good at communicating with people,” she says. “Writing music authentically is one of the ways that I can let it out.”

Or, as she sings on “The Ari Voxx Theme Song”: “If you look at me too long then I might cry. Then I’ll write a song about it.”

The songs penned by the self-described “sad dream queen” are gentle indie pop ditties with deceptive darkness below reverb-drenched guitar, jazzy rhythms and her warm, round vocal tones. They are heavy with lyrics about romance, nostalgia and ennui, and feelings of longing and not belonging. Yet lyrics are often the last piece of the puzzle.

“It’s more about creating the entire vibe and mood, and trying to turn a feeling that I can’t really describe with words into something tangible,” she says. “Something that you can hear, feel and relate to.”

To start the year, Harbin will serve vibes — and what she calls her “dreamy cotton candy” aesthetic — with a four-week residency at DC9. The homestand includes a night of stripped-down solo sets alongside locals Caro and Kat Kavanagh, some ’80s and ’90s nostalgia with musician Cathy DiToro she’s calling “Saved by the Belles,” a release party for her collaboration with musician Freddy Hall, and a celebration of Black creators with Jaylin Conner and NXNES to kick off Black History Month. Each date twists the Ari Voxx kaleidoscope but stays true to the aim of her project.

“I achieved this authentic sound that I’m happy putting out, and I don’t feel like I’m emulating or trying to be something specific anymore,” she says. “I’m just letting it all out, and it’s always going to be me.”

Jan. 11, Jan. 18, Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. at DC9, 1940 Ninth St. NW. 202-483-5000. dc9club.com. $5.

