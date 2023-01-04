4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Something for the District Start the year strong with a bill of up-and-coming DMV talent at Something for the District. Headlining is Silver Spring talent J. Addo, a soulful singer whose moody songs brim with hip-hop energy and slink with the syncopation of Afrobeats — the latter a nod to his Ghanaian heritage. Rounding out the lineup are Prince George’s County native Cheakaity, who has collaborated with locals Kelow Latesha and Ciscero with a neo-neo-soul sound, and upstart singer-songwriters Ahmed Kazmi and Yaj. Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage. unionstage.com. $20-$40.

Gasolina Party

Move over, Emo Night, Shrek Rave and various tributes to Taylor Swift: Gasolina Party is the latest roving DJ night to make its way across the country with one sound in its crosshairs and on its cross-fader. Named after the 2004 Daddy Yankee smash that put reggaeton on the map, Gasolina fuels its celebration of Latin music with dancers, lasers and plenty of club-world accoutrements. Daddy Yankee may have retired this year, but global stars J Balvin and Bad Bunny and parties like Gasolina are keeping the flame alive. Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. at 9:30 Club. 930.com. $20.

Noochie

Advertisement

On his 2016 mixtape “Product of the DMV,” Noochie established himself as a disciple of the area’s street rap tradition. Since then, the D.C. rapper has rolled with the punches and changed with the times, moving away from the straightforward trap of his debut to the more melodic rap of onetime collaborator Rich Homie Quan. Still, he’s stayed true to his story: His latest single, “Bleachers,” sounds buoyant but keeps the focus on his demons and distractions. At this show, Noochie marks the new year alongside Khi Lo, a Fairfax emo rapper fresh off releasing the three-party debut album “Rosslyn.” Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Songbyrd. songbyrddc.com. $12-$15.

Inside Voices

Open mic nights serve musicians in many ways, allowing them to notch more stage time, sharpen their craft and find like-minded adventurers. For D.C. rock act Inside Voices, open mics were formative: That’s how the band’s founding members, singer-guitarist I.K. David and drummer-singer Paul Burghard, first came together over a shared love of similar sounds. Joined by Paul Wever on bass and Orlando Jove on lead guitar, Inside Voices makes music that glistens, glows and girds against seasonal affective disorder. Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. at Pie Shop. pieshopdc.com. $15.

GiftOutline Gift Article