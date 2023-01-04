Moozy brings its genre-bending act to Songbyrd

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Between soaring riffs and an explosive, punk-influenced chorus, Moozy’s moody single “Overanalyze” seems like a textbook of uncertainty. “I rely on fantasy just to get by / I get bored so easily, I don’t know why,” guitarist Dylan Rockwell sings in a distorted admission. But underneath the lyrics, Rockwell and drummer Pat Gunning are anything but uncertain: A steady build and powerful release in the bridge point to the earned comfort of the duo’s long-standing collaboration.

Rockwell and Gunning have been playing together since they formed what was at the time the only band on the Elon University campus over a decade ago. Rockwell once tallied 40 gigs, between local bars and house parties, in a single semester. A reunion came post-graduation, when, after relocating to the DMV, they joined such local projects as the indie Friends of Friends and the folky Drew Beckman and the Boundary Boys. In 2018, they began performing weekly open mic nights together at Boundary Stone in Bloomingdale.

“We’ve developed this type of intuition with the way the other plays,” Gunning says. That’s evidently true of their songwriting, too, Rockwell adds: “We’re playing a song for the first time, kind of figuring it out as we go, and we hit a moment where we both have the same idea at the same time,” he says. “It’s so much fun because it’s just, like, mind meld.”

That shared artistry is clear in how they seamlessly navigate a winding road of genres, borrowing from punk, funk and more, though they seem to settle most comfortably in an indie-pop groove reminiscent of the Strokes and Wallows, as on their upbeat recent single “Most Any Drug.” A guitarist first and a singer/songwriter later, Rockwell says he prefers to keep his musical identity ambiguous.

“When you look at yourself in the mirror, that’s not how you look to other people,” he says. “So for me, that’s how it feels trying to pin down one sound for our band. It’s all about trying to follow the song to its best version.”

The duo’s newest collaboration, Moozy, began during covid-19 lockdowns while they lived together. Rockwell, who produces full time, recorded their singles in a home studio. But once venues began to reopen, they were tasked with finding artists to perform during live shows. Relying on connections from the Boundary Stone open mic nights, they added musicians like Zack Be of Pretty Bitter and Reed Dougherty of You and Me and You. Rockwell says it’s a nod to a supportive local scene.

“People tend to wait until it’s a theater-level act — like 9:30 Club-level act — before getting invested in local music,” he says. “It’s all around you. You don’t have to wait for anyone to blow up or anything like that. The music around D.C. is good, regardless of if it’s commercially successful or not.”

Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St NE. songbyrddc.com. $14-$17.

