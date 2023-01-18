3 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Oxymorrons
BabyTron
For years, rapping over the beat of someone else’s track was the quickest way for a rapper to prove dominance of the form; 50 Cent and Lil Wayne built careers by doing it. As mixtapes evolved, the tactic has fallen out of favor, but it may be coming back in a big way thanks to BabyTron. Just 22 years old, the Detroit rapper and meme king broke through with tracks loaded with fistfuls of verses on borrowed beats. The latest, “Emperor of the Universe,” packs 21 verses over beats borrowed from 30 years of rap into less than six minutes of music, with BabyTron’s lyrical approach taking the same more-is-more approach. Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. Sold out.
Pulses.
Pulses.’ “Louisiana Purchase” opens with a simple inquiry: “All right, Pulses., what are we doing?” Good question. On any song, figuring out exactly what the members of the Northern Virginia band are doing is half the fun. In the tradition of D.C. post-hardcore and math-rock bands before it, Pulses. unleashes a cacophonous attack where every element — the guitar arpeggios, walking bass lines, polyrhythms, and lyrics about video games and Twitter memes, both sung and screamed — seems to be doing its own thing. But as the auditory confusion clears, moments where cross-purposes align have the power of the Ghostbusters crossing their streams. Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Jammin Java, 227 Maple Ave. East, Vienna. jamminjava.com. $15-$25.