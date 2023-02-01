4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Listen Gift Article Share

Yu Su Born in Kaifeng, China, a city on the shore of the Yellow River, Yu Su grew up on classical music and karaoke. It wasn’t until she moved to Canada to attend college that she first heard the wide range of sounds under the electronic music umbrella. Since then, the classically trained pianist has ventured to connect Eastern and Western influences and sounds in her music. Her debut album, “Yellow River Blue,” bounds between ambient, dub and house music, with propulsive percussion and synthesizers that generate gauzy textures and warm percolations, with a reverberating depth that feels three-dimensional. Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. at Flash, 645 Florida Ave. NW. flashdc.com. $15-$20.

Alash Ensemble

For more than 20 years, Bady-Dorzhu Ondar, Ayan-ool Sam and Ayan Shirizhik have performed as Alash Ensemble. The trio, from Tuva, a remote Russian republic in Siberia, are masters of not just wind and string instruments but throat singing, a technique for vocalizing multiple pitches simultaneously, that seemingly pushes beyond the limits of the human body. Along with playing traditional Tuvan instruments, the group has been known to incorporate guitar, accordion and occasionally a beatboxer, bringing the music of Tuva in harmony with a wider world. Feb. 5 at 4:30 p.m. at Hill Center, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. hillcenterdc.org. $22.

Gel

Gel’s album “Violent Closure” opens with a clip of dialogue familiar to most fans of “The Sopranos”: “You ever feel like nothin’ good was ever gonna happen to you?” asks Christopher Moltisanti, to which Paulie Walnuts replies, “Yeah. And nothin’ did. So what?” That bit of New Jersey nihilism is a perfect fit for a hardcore act from the same state on an album with a title that refers to the strife of emerging from the pandemic and having to confront psychic vampires and broken promises. Like the best hardcore bands, Gel battles life’s struggles with razor wire riffs, a thundering rhythm section and sore-throat shouts, finding visceral clarity in the pit. Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. at Comet Ping Pong, 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW. cometpingpong.com. Sold out.

Kaash Paige

Dallas-born singer-songwriter Kaash Paige makes woozy R&B full of gentle, scale-climbing melodies and sings about the kind of self-discovery that comes in tandem with the breakups and makeups of young love. The 22-year-old first bubbled up on “Love Songs,” a true-to-title ballad about cocoa butter kisses and favorite orange sweaters. Her projects since have added more colors to her palette, but she’s best on similarly spaced-out songs like “Euphoria,” alongside fellow Texans Travis Scott and Don Toliver. As she sings “drownin’ in euphoria” inside an armor of Auto-Tune, it’s hard not to imagine the song playing on the same-named HBO hit that’s also obsessed with the tribulations of young adults. Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $25.

