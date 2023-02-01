Crystal Casino Band’s range on display in the D.C. group’s new album

Listen Gift Article Share

The title of the Crystal Casino Band’s new album, “Maryland House,” comes from a highway rest stop on Interstate 95 northeast of Baltimore. And the D.C. alt-rock quartet’s songs are full of references to real locations and historical events. But the group is not named for an actual Crystal Casino. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Founded by four George Washington University students in 2015, the quartet was originally the Colonies, a play on the Colonials, then the name of the college’s sports teams. “In the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, we knew we absolutely had to make a change to the name,” said singer-guitarist Pete Stevens in a phone interview.

It was guitarist Jarrod Hendricks who proposed the new handle. “The words ‘the Crystal Casino’ just hit a certain way that was really interesting,” he said.

The group, whose other members are drummer Joey Mamlin and bassist Jordan Mullaney, has released six albums. But “Maryland House” is only the second under its new name. Stevens and Hendricks agree that it’s a significant step forward. “It’s our most collaborative and experimental album yet,” said the latter.

Many of the songs recall such acknowledged influences as the Strokes, and listeners may detect glimmers of such bands as U2 (in “Twenty-something Socialist”) and the Church (in “City That Sleeps”). But there are also funky touches, an old-timey singalong that closes the album and a countrified duet with Megan Kelleher (lead singer for Divine Sweater, a New York quintet whose members are friends of the group).

Produced by Kyle Downes and Jay Nemeyer of Color Palette, a local dream-pop outfit, “Maryland House” was recorded over eight months of regular Tuesday sessions at Downes’s home studio in Northwest Washington. It employs instruments that are new to the Crystal Casino Band’s repertoire and has an exceptionally full sound.

“There was a lot of doubling guitars, doubling vocals,” Stevens recalled. “That was what made it really fun, being able to experiment with how to make it such a big sound.”

The band also incorporated synthesizers, ukulele, mandolin and trumpet. The opening “Curfew,” which recounts Stevens’s response to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol and its aftermath, is a driving number that ends with a wistful coda set to strummed acoustic guitar.

Another new development is that all four musicians sometimes take lead vocals on the album. “I had a song that I’d written, and Pete thought it best for me to sing it,” Hendricks explained. “And then Jordan had a song that he wrote, and we decided for him to be the lead vocalist. We had one more song left, and we decided for Joey to sing that.”

Stevens said: “Everyone was starting to sing more backup harmonies, and everyone was becoming such better singers with all the practicing in the studio doing the harmonies. In the past, sometimes I sang lyrics that aren’t ones I wrote. It sounds so much from the heart when it’s the actual writer of the song singing lead.”

The band’s music has always been developed mutually, Stevens noted. Even when one member contributes a finished song, all four arrange it. Stevens also credits Nemeyer with helping to shape the arrangements.

While many groups undertake lengthy tours to promote a new album, the Crystal Casino Band has just a few dates booked beyond next week’s record-release show at 9:30 Club. This reflects the musicians’ other commitments. “Yes, we all have day jobs,” Stevens acknowledged. “And the Crystal Casino Band is our really fun night job.”

Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. $20.

