United States Marine Band
If you’ve never checked out a concert by “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, this season welcomes recruits — especially since it’s a season of milestones: On March 4 at Capital Turnaround, it will celebrate “Celebrating 50 Years of Women in the Marine Band” with a program of works by Valerie Coleman, Ethel Smyth, Errollyn Wallen, Clara Schumann, Mabel Wayne, Reena Esmail and Joan Tower. (Oh, and “Ride of the Valkyries” as a tone-setter.) And on April 30 at Strathmore, the Marine Band and Marine Chamber Orchestra will salute a major anniversary with “Aspire: ‘The President’s Own’ at 225,” featuring guest soloist tenor Nicholas Phan and music by Jennifer Higdon, Charles Ives, Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland and, oh yes, plenty of Sousa. But these are just two highlights: Comb the season’s offerings and you’ll find an ensemble committed to bold choices. Any military band that can so deftly balance traditional fanfares and marches with adventurous contemporary works such as Jeff Tyzik’s “Concerto for Timpani” and Katahj Copley’s “Dope” is worth saluting.
National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center
It’s a season of familiar names at the NSO, including former music director Christoph Eschenbach, guest conducting with guest soprano Chen Reiss (Feb. 23-25); Kennedy Center honoree Midori taking on Korngold’s “Violin Concerto” with conductor Kevin John Edusei (March 31-April 1); and maestro Gianandrea Noseda returning alongside pianist Daniil Trifonov (April 13-15). But the season really picks up in May, when Noseda resumes the orchestra’s survey of symphonies by Beethoven and George Walker. The cycle starts May 12 and 13, with Beethoven’s Nos. 7 and No. 8, as well as Walker’s Sinfonia No. 5, “Visions.” It concludes June 1-3, with Walker’s Sinfonia No. 3 and Beethoven’s ninth, featuring soprano Camilla Tilling, mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor, tenor Issachah Savage, bass-baritone Hanno Müller-Brachmann and the Washington Chorus.
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at Meyerhoff and Strathmore
It’s a busy season for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Music Director Laureate Marin Alsop returns Feb. 17-19 (to the orchestra’s dual home at Meyerhoff and Strathmore) to conduct Mahler’s “Titan” of a first symphony (along with a world premiere BSO commission by Huang Ruo). And on April 13 and 15, she’ll take on Rachmaninoff’s third piano concerto with guest Olga Kern (along with Christopher Rouse’s bracing sixth symphony). But eager ears await May, when incoming BSO music director Jonathon Heyward takes the podium for two weeks of tire-kicking. On May 4-7, he’ll be joined by pianist Khatia Buniatishvili for a centerpiece performance of Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Concerto No. 1,” tucked between Augusta Read Thomas’s “Prayer Bells” and Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances.” He’ll follow up with a program featuring works by Grace-Evangeline Mason and Xavier Foley (recently featured in my “23 for ’23” roundup of rising talents) and concluding with Tchaikovsky’s sixth symphony, a.k.a. “Pathétique.
Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St., Baltimore. Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. bsomusic.org.
Spring season at the Library of Congress
The Library of Congress is sporting a strong spring concert season, despite ongoing repairs to its Coolidge Auditorium. On Feb. 21, the Washington Men’s Camerata will perform a program of Samuel Barber, Amy Beach, Irving Fine, Arthur Foote, Carl Maria von Weber and Richard Wagner drawn largely from the library’s collection of manuscripts. The library will present pianist and wit Stephen Hough at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on March 21, playing a program including works by Liszt, Scriabin and one of his own partitas. But I’m most excited for the May 4 appearance of the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, which will pay tribute to the legacy of conductor Andre Kostelanetz with a program of Mendelssohn, Mussorgsky and new work by Danny Elfman (commissioned by the library, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland).
Jason Vieaux at George Mason
Jason Vieaux is one of the most versatile interpreters of classical and contemporary guitar repertoire, and on March 11 at George Mason University’s Harris Theatre, he will join the Fairfax Symphony for a performance of Joaquín Rodrigo’s “Concierto de Aranjuez” as well as the U.S. premiere of Czech composer Sylvie Bodorová's “Bruromano” (additionally featuring the Marine Band’s own Aaron Clay on double bass). An appearance at the Library of Congress with the Escher Quartet, originally scheduled for March 3, has been postponed to next season.
George Mason University, 4400 University Dr., Fairfax. fairfaxsymphony.org.
‘Nabucco’ at Lisner Auditorium
Verdi’s third opera, “Nabucco,” was scheduled for eight performances when it premiered at La Scala in March 1842 — and was extended to 57 in three months. But apart from “Va, pensiero,” the opera as a whole has become something of a rarity onstage. The Washington Concert Opera, under maestro Antony Walker, will offer a single opportunity to experience what the composer considered “the opera with which [his] artistic career really begins.” Baritone Lester Lynch will appear as the titular Babylonian king with soprano Alexandra Loutsion (Abigaille), bass Peter Volpe (Zaccaria) and tenor Andres Acosta making his WCO debut as Ismaele.
Lisner Auditorium, 730 21st St. NW. concertopera.org.
‘Blue’ at the Kennedy Center
The coronavirus pandemic was the reason that “Blue” went unheard in March 2020, when the Washington National Opera had scheduled its run at the Kennedy Center. That was shortly after composer Jeanine Tesori and librettist Tazewell Thompson won best new opera honors for their searing portrait of a Black family in Harlem whose child is fatally shot by one of the father’s White colleagues — a fellow cop. This spring, D.C. will finally get a chance to experience “Blue”: That its story is no less urgent than three years ago may rival the tragedy of the opera itself. Bass Kenneth Kellogg, mezzo-soprano Briana Hunter and tenor Aaron Crouch will anchor a rock-solid cast in this production directed by Thompson.
Opera Lafayette at the Kennedy Center
Continuing its season-length exploration of “The Era of Madame de Pompadour,” Opera Lafayette will present a double-bill of two fully staged, one-act opera-ballets at the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater. “Io” is an unfinished comedy by Rameau, recently completed by Rameau scholar Sylvie Bouissou using music from the composer’s “Platée.” It will be paired with Pierre de La Garde’s 1750 lyric drama, “Léandre et Héro.” Harpsichordist Avi Stein will conduct the performances, featuring soprano Emmanuelle de Negri and the American debut of Belgian tenor Maxime Melnik. To give the historic world premiere of “Io” an extra pop of color, designer Machine Dazzle has created more than a dozen eye-popping costumes. (Those in New York can catch the program on May 9 at El Museo del Barrio.)
‘The Sacred Veil’ at 10th & G
In two back-to-back performances at 10th & G (in the First Congregational United Church of Christ), the Choral Arts Society of Washington will present Grammy-winning composer and conductor Eric Whitacre’s “The Sacred Veil,” a song cycle written with poet Charles Anthony Silvestri and inspired by Silvestri’s late wife, who died of ovarian cancer in 2005 at age 36. (A new recording of the entire cycle will appear on “Home,” a collaborative album by Whitacre and vocal ensemble Voces8, out April 14.) Newly minted Choral Arts Artistic Director Jace Kaholokula Saplan will conduct.
First Congregational United Church of Christ, 945 G St. NW. choralarts.org.
Adolphus Hailstork works at the Cathedral and Strathmore
This spring offers two opportunities to enjoy substantial works (one a world premiere) by composer Adolphus Hailstork. On May 14 at Washington National Cathedral, the Heritage Signature Chorale and Cathedral Choral Society will present “Our Work Unfinished: Hailstork and Obama,” featuring a performance of “Done Made My Vow,” a 1985 “ceremony” later revised to include text from speeches by President Barack Obama. And on June 4 at Strathmore, the National Philharmonic — which has a compact but powerhouse season — will premiere Hailstork’s “Symphony No. 5″ alongside a performance of Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana,” featuring the National Philharmonic Chorale.
Washington National Cathedral, 3101 Wisconsin Ave. NW. cathedralchoralsociety.org. Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. nationalphilharmonic.org.