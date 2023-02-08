If you’ve never checked out a concert by “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, this season welcomes recruits — especially since it’s a season of milestones: On March 4 at Capital Turnaround, it will celebrate “Celebrating 50 Years of Women in the Marine Band” with a program of works by Valerie Coleman, Ethel Smyth, Errollyn Wallen, Clara Schumann, Mabel Wayne, Reena Esmail and Joan Tower. (Oh, and “Ride of the Valkyries” as a tone-setter.) And on April 30 at Strathmore, the Marine Band and Marine Chamber Orchestra will salute a major anniversary with “Aspire: ‘The President’s Own’ at 225,” featuring guest soloist tenor Nicholas Phan and music by Jennifer Higdon, Charles Ives, Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland and, oh yes, plenty of Sousa. But these are just two highlights: Comb the season’s offerings and you’ll find an ensemble committed to bold choices. Any military band that can so deftly balance traditional fanfares and marches with adventurous contemporary works such as Jeff Tyzik’s “Concerto for Timpani” and Katahj Copley’s “Dope” is worth saluting.