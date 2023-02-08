4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Listen Gift Article Share

Jadu Heart Diva Jeffrey and Alex Headford of British duo Jadu Heart are making self-described indie psych music. The duo formed in 2016, and a debut album finally arrived in 2019. “Melt Away” was quite an introduction. A meeting of different influences, Jadu Heart immediately clued listeners in that its electronica music fits into no box. On the opener, “The Cure,” a ukulele that sounds like the plink-plinks of dropping water meets a hip-hop beat that includes a choir of clapping hands and Jeffrey’s whispery vocals. The duo’s third project, “Derealised,” was released in January and is inevitably influenced by the pandemic and the lockdown period. However, the duo never lets the music drown in that darkness. Much of the song “Cocoon” is about being unable to see a happy ending: “Claws open and force me to face off with all my mistakes,” they sing, about mentally gnawing on the past. But that’s not Jadu Heart’s whole story here, and the bridge leads listeners across treacherous waters to something that resembles peace. Vocals are almost at a scream as they sing about seeing a better future — A house! A daughter! Sunrise! — they hope to will into existence. Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. Sold out.

Kimbra

Where do you go after you’ve been featured on one of the biggest pop songs ever? New Zealand singer Kimbra Lee Johnson’s impressive discography since singing on Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” over 10 years ago is the answer to that question. She’s released four albums since that diamond-certified song, with the latest, “A Reckoning,” dropping in January. Johnson’s version of pop has always pulled from R&B and electronica influences. That’s still true, but this time hip-hop and trap beats enter the picture and mold Johnson’s darker, moodier approach. On “The Way We Were,” she reminisces about a past relationship on a distorted hip-hop-inspired beat that bends around Johnson’s longing for better days. “The end never comes like you thought it would / I’ve been trying to hold tight to something good,” she sings. On the penultimate “Personal Space,” Johnson’s voice gets breathy, her whispers bleeding into the production. “I need my place to retrace / All the lines we’ve been drawing / On each other’s lives and plans,” she sings about feeling suffocated by a lover. It’s a song with far-out synths and glitchy beats, but Johnson sounds perfectly clear. Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. $30.

Julia Wolf

On “Good Thing We Stayed,” Julia Wolf spends a lot of time reflecting. Throughout the album, which arrived in January, Wolf parses the past by mulling how others used to treat her and how she felt about herself. She’s in a better, higher place now — her buzzy online momentum turning into a burgeoning career. Her 20/20 hindsight perspective on her path to the present is served over mostly hip-hop-ish beats. “All those nights I knew who I was / And my premonition right,” Wolf sweetly sings as her voice approaches a whistle tone on the opener, “Now.” The song has a laid-back production with simple 808s and allows Wolf’s detail-oriented lyrics to shine. On “Dracula,” her layered vocals and a bouncy, background strumming give the song an R&B feel. She spends the first verse running through details of her earlier youth — mentioning her Fila kicks and gym bleachers. When the chorus arrives, she sings, “I call you Dracula / Cause most of you people can’t even look in the mirror,” this time about people she knew then and now. From her perch, Wolf knows things change, but she also knows how much they stay the same. Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $15-$30.

Maggie Rogers

On her latest album, “Surrender,” singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers does just that. Her voice is coming from a deeper place; it’s less breathy, more rugged. Those signature quirky production choices — front and center on her breakout 2016 song “Alaska,” which fuses folk and electronica seamlessly — are still there but with more room for live instrumentation to shine this time. And her lyrics, as biting as ever, are more focused and better at saying the thing outright. On “Want Want,” she sings plainly about intense desire: “If you understand that a few years won’t erase it / Might die if you can’t live just to taste it.” Sensible drums anchor the song, and Rogers’s voice soars above it all. “Anywhere With You” is a standout on an album with too many shining moments to count. Half the song is building up to grand and echoing drumming while Rogers’s voice matches the energy as it gradually loses any inhibitions. She sets a sad but hopeful scene. “Cruising 95 like we got nothing to lose / Praying to the headlights like I prayed to you,” she sings. She’s thinking about dark times and long roads ahead and how you can see your way through in the glow of friendship. Feb. 13-14 at 8 p.m. at the Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW. theanthemdc.com. Sold out.

