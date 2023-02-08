Hardcore punk is fundamentally terse and intense stuff, but this aptly named D.C. foursome keeps things extra-succinct and hyper-harrowing. Their three-song demo is not even three minutes long. As for the duration of their live sets, I can’t say for sure. I arrived at a recent Daunting Nightmare show assuming I was on time, but after 45 seconds it was all over. It also felt as if I had walked into the sound of my own brain caving in. Be brave. Be punctual.