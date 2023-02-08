Jason Kao Hwang’s Human Rites Ensemble
Feb. 19 | Find tickets
It’s rough out here. Endless gentrification and an unrelenting pandemic have left the D.C. jazz ecosystem in bad shape. Bohemian Caverns, Twins Jazz and the relatively short-lived Sotto are all gone for good. But there are still bright spots worth protecting, including Bobby Hill’s Transparent Productions, which just celebrated 25 years of hosting pathfinding, life-improving jazz performances in the greater Washington area. Season 26 is underway, and it will feature an appearance from Transparent mainstay Jason Kao Hwang, a violinist who seems to expand his inventiveness with each visit.
Rhizome, 6950 Maple St. NW.
GloRilla
Feb. 25 | Find tickets
How does this Tennessee-raised rap phenom manage to sound so buoyant when she rhymes in that two-ton Memphis drawl? And when those syllables drop out of her mouth in real life, do they leave dents in the floor or punch holes through the ceiling? Here’s your big chance to find out.
Howard Theatre, 620 T St. NW. National tour runs from Jan. 27 to Feb. 25.
Doc at 100: A Doc Watson Tribute Concert
Feb. 26 | Find tickets
Bluegrass music lost one of its most sage and rigorous guitarists when Arthel Lane “Doc” Watson died in 2012 at age 89. This centennial tribute performance, hosted by author Ted Olson, features some of Watson’s longtime collaborators such as T. Michael Coleman and Jack Lawrence, as well as his star disciples, Wayne Henderson and Jack Hinshelwood.
Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria.
Protex
March 14 | Find tickets
Assembled in Belfast in 1978, this high-spirited punk crew used to roll in the same sonic and social circles as the Undertones but got lost in a maze of music industry red tape, only to reanimate itself after the long-shelved debut album, “Strange Obsessions,” finally saw daylight in 2010. On the album’s opening cut, “Strange Things,” they sing about staying “young in heart, young in mind” as if they had seen the whole thing coming.
Comet Ping Pong, 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW.
Kris Davis
March 17 | Find tickets
Avant-garde but fun! That was the scuttlebutt on jazz pianist Kris Davis circa 2019 after she dropped her rightfully lauded breakout album, “Diatom Ribbons,” a collection of zesty, cerebral compositions featuring Esperanza Spalding and Nels Cline of Wilco. Now Davis is finally bringing this music to Washington, and she will have her most essential collaborator by her side: the thoroughly funky drummer Terri Lyne Carrington.
Kennedy Center, 2700 F St. NW.
Daunting Nightmare
March 17 | Find tickets
Hardcore punk is fundamentally terse and intense stuff, but this aptly named D.C. foursome keeps things extra-succinct and hyper-harrowing. Their three-song demo is not even three minutes long. As for the duration of their live sets, I can’t say for sure. I arrived at a recent Daunting Nightmare show assuming I was on time, but after 45 seconds it was all over. It also felt as if I had walked into the sound of my own brain caving in. Be brave. Be punctual.
Pie Shop, 1339 H St. NE.
Kelela
March 23 | Find tickets
Songs for and about adventures in the nightlife are not all that uncommon, but “Contact” — a standout cut from Kelela’s club-minded new album “Raven” — feels more quintessential than conventional. The beat feels both vintage and fresh, her voice sounds both dreamy and assertive, and when the D.C.-area native sings about how she feels like she is “floating away,” you might notice the dance floor vanishing beneath your feet, too.
9:30 Club, 815 V St. N.W. National tour runs from March 16 to April 1.
Akua Dixon, Dave Douglas and Jeff Cosgrove
March 25 | Find tickets
“Plays well with others” is a prerequisite for pretty much any jazz player, but Maryland drummer Jeff Cosgrove has been testing the idea over in Frederick this past year, organizing and playing in various small concerts with an impressive array of top-tier talents. This spring, he is throwing a three-gig series in Frederick titled Jazz Inside Out, and its keystone performance features the agile cellist Akua Dickson and the elastic trumpeter Dave Douglas.
YMCA Arts Center, 115 E. Church St., Frederick, Md.
Ari Lennox
March 25 and 26 | Find tickets
March 28 and 29 | Find tickets
When this D.C.-raised R&B singer’s poised sophomore album “Age/Sex/Location” landed in September, everything appeared to be on the upswing. Then Lennox shocked her faithful by announcing that her 2023 tour would be her last. Is she giving up the stage altogether? Forever? It might be better to give these questions some thought before her homecoming tour finale rather than after.
March 25 and 26 at Fillmore, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md. March 28 and 29 at Howard Theatre, 620 T St. NW. National tour runs Feb. 2 through March 29.
Paramore
June 2 | Find tickets
If we’re talking about rock-and-roll front persons — and I’m talking about singers who tote microphones exclusively, singers who lead their bands via lung and limb, singers in the heroic lineage of Mick Jagger, Iggy Pop, H.R. and Henry Rollins — has anyone been more thrilling, more commanding, more present in this 21st century than Hayley Williams? With Paramore back on tour, Williams does not need to set the bar any higher, but she might anyway.
Capital One Arena, 601 F St. NW. National tour runs May 20 to Aug. 2.