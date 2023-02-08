D.C. DJs to host EDM legends at two parties in Washington this month

Listen Gift Article Share

Olivia Osborne began to fall in love with Washington as a teenager touring the city’s local colleges. Then, in her first week at George Washington University, her affection for D.C. was cemented by a walk down the stairs of the U Street Music Hall. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “There was just something so electric about that energy and the people that were there,” she says of the now-shuttered nightlife institution. “It was something that was so special to me, and something that I had never felt anywhere else. And from that moment when I was 18 years old, I knew I’m staying here for the rest of my life.”

Osborne ended up putting roots down in the city, taught herself to DJ (which she does under the name Blankphosphenes) and ingratiated herself in the nightlife scene. That’s where she met Kabir Khanna and Madeleine Johnsson, a pair of friends from Bard College who had bonded over a passion for electronic music and ended up in D.C. after graduation.

Advertisement

At Bard, Johnsson and Khanna had DJed a party at the lone bar in town, gradually morphing the playlist from Top 40 hits to funk and disco to house and techno. In D.C., they’ve looked to continue celebrating the deep end of the electronic dance music swimming pool. Johnsson, Khanna and Osborne form the brain trust behind Hast du Feuer, a collective that has quickly established itself in D.C.’s crowded nightlife scene.

“The prime directive is to highlight the local talent we have here and tailor lineups from outside of the city such that they’re bespoke to our locals and fit the sound that we have,” Khanna says.

Since launching last year, Hast du Feuer has brought some of the most respected selectors in the world to various bars, clubs and warehouse spaces in D.C. This month, they’ve outdone themselves with a pair of events.

Advertisement

Ben UFO, Pearson Sound and Pangaea, a triumvirate of musicians from Britain who have furthered the evolution of the hardcore continuum as DJs, producers and the heads of the Hessle Audio label, will perform on Feb. 10, and a Feb. 24 bill pairs synthesizer-wielding electronic experimenters Laurel Halo and Marie Davidson with D.C. mainstays Beautiful Swimmers.

With its parties, the crew also hopes to serve as a gateway to a new type of nightlife denizen — those who have never been to a rave before — and provide a sense of community and comfort, Johnsson says, “whether they like music without words or not.”

The collective’s name, Hast du Feuer — translated from German as “do you have a light?” — is a double entendre, nodding to both friendships sparked by asking for a lighter and to something deeper, about what has driven the nightlife pursuits of the trio and their collaborators.

As Johnsson asks rhetorically, “Do you have the fire or passion in you to get what you want to get done?”

Hessle Audio: Feb. 10 at 10 p.m. at 618 Cocktail and Whiskey Lounge, 618 H St. NW. ra.co. $60. Laurel Halo, Marie Davidson and Beautiful Swimmers: Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. at a secret location (revealed after ticket purchase). ra.co. $30-$35.

GiftOutline Gift Article