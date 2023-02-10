Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Burt Bacharach, despite what you’ve read in the wake of his death at 94 this week, did not write cocktail jazz, lounge music or, as one fellow in a perfectly respected British publication claimed, elevate “easy listening to high art.” Did anybody claim that when George Gershwin or Cole Porter died? Reading some of what’s been written about Bacharach over the past day, you’d think he carpooled to Muzak headquarters with Mitch Miller and Seals and Crofts.

Which is why I’d urge you to cue up one of his lesser known songs, a 1967 b-side, “Walk Little Dolly.” Within seconds, you’ll understand just how little easy listening is going on.

The melody soars at the opening before simmering into a brass line that can be described as nothing less than Bachrachian. (Did that man dream of fluegelhorns?) Then Dionne Warwick delivers a series of rhythmic touchstones on the beat with Hal David’s lyrics — “when I’m hurt, I revert” — that roll into the chorus. And that chorus? Deliciously catchy and not because it’s simple, predictable or, dare I say, easy.

Advertisement

As Elvis Costello writes in the essay for the soon-to-be-released box set documenting his work with Bacharach, these were hard songs to pull off. “It is a tribute to Warwick,” he writes, “that she never sounded at a stretch while negotiating even the most challenging melody lines and remarkable, almost perverse harmonic leaps.”

Other adjectives Costello used to describe Bacharach’s work: Intimate, elegant, passionate, torrid and erotic. And that body of work is why Bacharach was simply one of the greatest composers of the 20th century, a Gershwin Award winner whose legacy can stand comfortably alongside Porter and Richard Rogers. You could even argue that his contribution and impact on modern music eclipsed those giants, not just because of the range of his success — from film scores to hits for everyone from Perry Como and Marty Robbins to El DeBarge — but the ethic that found him writing up until his death. After we talked on the phone Thursday about Bacharach, songwriter and producer Daniel Tashian texted me a homemade video showing the two working on a new song in Bacharach’s living room. Bacharach plays the piano, his head swaying, as Tashian sings the verses. They talked only two weeks ago to discuss keys for a pair of new songs.

Even if he was 94, there was no sign that Bacharach intended to slow down. In fact, I was scheduled to interview him sometime later this month for a story on the “The Songs of Bacharach & Costello” set coming out March 3. The box documents the collaboration that began with 1996’s “God Give Me Strength” — commissioned for Allison Anders’ film “Grace of My Heart” — and includes the pair working in the studio as recently as 2021.

Advertisement

I was lucky enough to have my own interaction with Bacharach in 2020 when he agreed to do his first Instagram Live on The Washington Post show I hosted during the pandemic. We chatted about Dr. Fauci and face masks, his bedtime (late) but soon got to the heart of the conversation. How does he write?

National arts reporter Geoff Edgers interviewed composer and songwriter Burt Bacharach during a Sept. 18 Instagram Live. (Video: The Washington Post)

“It happens in different ways with different writers,” he told me before relating how he came up with “Alfie” for the 1966 film starring Michael Caine.

“Those lyrics were going to have to say what was going on in that motion picture, without giving everything away,” he said. “So Hal David wrote all the lyrics first, and then I wrote the music. It was a very difficult song to write: Six-bar phrase. Eight-bar phrase. Twelve-bar phrase and all rules are off. You know, you just follow where those words take you. So it took me three weeks of writing the melody on that. I am very hard on myself when I’m working because it’s inch by inch.”

Advertisement

Bacharach had an outward ease about him, a suave breeziness befitting someone who won Grammys, Oscars, an Emmy, the Gershwin Award for Popular Song, which he and Hal David received in 2012. But there were also the marriages that didn’t work, the suicide of his first child, Nikki, and other struggles that Bacharach spoke openly about in his later years.

Tashian remembers meeting Rob Stringer, the CEO of Sony Music Entertainment and a longtime friend of Bacharach’s.

“Rob said there’s a lot of darkness in him,” Tashian says. “If you can tap into that …”

David did that for decades, the lyricist partnering with Bacharach to write 38 charting singles with Warwick between 1961 and 1981, including “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Walk On By.”

That song, a top-10 hit for Warwick in 1964, hinges on one of his slyly unorthodox compositional flourishes. In the chorus, all of the instruments drop out and we’re left with just a piano playing a series of riffs over the heartbreaking lilt of Warwick’s voice. It is a moment of dissonance inside a piece irresistibly accessible.

Advertisement

In 2020, during our Instagram chat, I asked him how something so atypical could sound so effortless. He played the syncopated section at the piano and offered what could be his mission statement.

“I don’t do anything intentionally to be different,” Bacharach said. “It’s the way I hear it. I don’t do anything to make it hard for the listener. I want the listener to be not be loving it for five days and then not be loving it because they get beat up. You’re the final judge. You sit in a room. And you nourish it. It is a short form, you know. What are we talking about. Three-and-a-half minutes, four minutes. And there’s all different ways of working.”

Tashian and Bacharach released their collection, “Blue Umbrella,” in 2020 and worked remotely through the pandemic. But two months ago, Tashian, who earned a pair of Grammys for his work with Kacey Musgraves, flew out to Los Angeles to spend time with Bacharach.

Advertisement

They sat by the pool and talked, had a family dinner (wine and crab legs) cooked by Jane, Bacharach’s wife since 1993. They headed to the living room and the composer sat behind the piano as Tashian, standing next to him, sang through a verse of a new song. There are titles for what he left behind — “You’re in My Heart Now” and “Starlight Motel” — and a road map to complete them, says Tashian.

“Now I’ve got to get them across the finish line,” says Tashian. “But I’ve worked with him enough that I know what he would want me to do. He would want me to stick with the melody as written. He would want me to find a key that’s good. He would want me to have simple, elegant embellishment.”

GiftOutline Gift Article