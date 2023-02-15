Adore Delano is reinventing again

Listen Gift Article Share

For Adore Delano, existence is an act of perpetual reinvention. You might know them from a stint on “American Idol” in 2008, then performing under birth name Danny Noriega, where they placed in the top 16. Or maybe you remember them as the runner-up on Season 6 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” where their fiery catchphrases and zealous charm built them a global fan following. Perhaps it’s their 16-episode run on “Ex on the Beach” that jogs your memory.

Even before their television fame, Delano says, it was always “built in my spirit to shed my skin every year.” Growing up in Azusa, Calif., they bleached their hair to look like Gwen Stefani, then dyed it blue to look like Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers.

“I feel like life is a coloring book,” Delano said in a phone interview from a hotel room in Denver, where they performed recently. “Why not use every crayon in the book, even the glitter one? Even though it won’t show up on white paper, it will show up on a chalkboard.”

This constant aesthetic revamping translates to the artist’s four releases, each a different sound from, in some ways, a different person. “Till Death Do Us Party,” Delano’s 2014 debut, showcases the youthful antics of a pop princess dubstepping over the club-ready beats of titles like “DTF” and “Give Me Tonight.” “Whatever,” which was released in 2017, is distinctly grunge, with Delano’s commanding growl and thrashing, pointy guitar. Their most recent work, a 2021 EP called “Dirty Laundry,” prioritizes slower tracks with a bluesy rock feel and lovelorn longing in the lyrics. Delano feels just as comfortable starting a riot as they do serenading with a ballad.

But in the beginning of their music career, there were restraints. Old management discouraged a new sound after Delano found success in pop writing, a box in which drag queens sometimes find themselves trapped. They describe their last two albums, produced under new management, as “liberating.” And that pop sound might be coming back anyway.

“I miss, you know, shaking what my mama didn’t give me,” Delano says. “I really want to do some summer bangers. I’m a good pop writer, so I don’t want to lose that.”

The important part now, they say, is that the choice is theirs. Now in the middle of a roughly 50-show world tour, Delano says they’re “in a cocoon” building a new persona.

“I just feel like I’m exactly where I need to be right now mentally and everything is slowly falling into place, kissing me on the cheek to say, ‘Are you ready? Are you ready yet?’ And I’m like, yes, just let this tour ride out,” Delano says. “And this summer, hold on to your d--- weave, girl, because this is going to be a party.”

Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $35.

