4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Marielle Kraft Listening to Marielle Kraft’s music feels like FaceTiming your best friend. She’s comforting, honest and sometimes hilarious as she sings her way through moments that feel almost universal, especially to millennial and Gen Z women — first loves, hangovers, fights through the phone. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter has a knack for making her confessionals feel shared and her small moments feel huge; “I can see us making do with just a studio apartment / I’d donate half my clothes to share a closet with you,” she sings in “Ahead of Myself.” Kraft’s two indie-pop EPs and several singles have an endearing vulnerability that makes you feel like you’ve known her since freshman year. Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at DC9, 1940 Ninth St. NW. dc9.club. $15.

GloRilla

GloRilla rocketed to viral success last summer with “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” a track that conjures the freedom of a newly single 23-year-old taking on a night out with her girl gang. It’s a self-assured, fun song that earned her a Grammy nomination for best rap performance. But her November EP “Anyways, Life’s Great …” proves her artistry beyond the platitudes of “F.N.F.” She gets gloomy: “When they treat you like the strongest, it make you the weakest. … If I ever asked for help, that mean I really need it.” She preaches assurance: “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows.” Even with a newfound depth, in her booming low register, she infuses the fun showcased in “F.N.F” throughout the EP. Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at Howard Theatre, 620 T St. NW. thehowardtheatre.com. Sold out.

Weyes Blood

Natalie Mering uses the stage name Weyes Blood, pronounced like “Wise Blood,” after the postwar Gothic novel by Flannery O’Connor that speaks to a reclamation of faith. It’s a name that suits her mysterious, ethereal voice as well as her songwriting influences; brought up on church music, she takes an agnostic approach to the notion of her albums as something sacred. Mering’s most popular tracks are off “Titanic Rising,” a 2019 psychedelic folk album about love in an age of algorithms and finding conviction in a world almost determined to tear itself apart. A self-described “nostalgic futurist,” Mering is full of juxtapositions. Swooning in caramel tones over a stately beat in “Andromeda,” she sings, “Stop calling / It’s time to let me be / If you think you can save me / I dare you to try.” But by the end of the song, her self-doubt loops back around to hope: “Love is calling / It’s time to give to you / Something you can hold onto / I dare you to try.” Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. Sold out.

Vanessa Carlton

Released over 20 years ago, “A Thousand Miles” was just the start for Vanessa Carlton. The singer has deserted the pop ear worm, featured in “Legally Blonde” and becoming one of the most memed songs on the internet, in favor of a more alternative sound. Her newest album, 2020’s “Love Is an Art,” teeters between gentle serenade, backed by twinkling piano, and crunchy, reverbed chords topped with her persistent lilt. Take “The Only Way to Love,” the album’s powerhouse about abandoning inhibitions. Carlton starts sweetly against a calm hum: “I want to run, but I won’t get very far.” The drums and piano crash down in a wave around her as her vocals charge: “’Cause I can’t fight the force of my young beating heart / Like a soldier’s steady march, answering the call.” March 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria. birchmere.com. $29.50.

