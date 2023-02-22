D.C. post-punk band Cryptid Summer pulls inspiration from ’80s legends

Listen Gift Article Share

As is the case in many cities, D.C.’s local DIY scene is a constellation of collaborators who combine in different configurations depending on mood and mental season. The members of Cryptid Summer, for example, had crossed paths for years, often playing in one-off cover bands that paid tribute to acts like Siouxsie and the Banshees and Joy Division. The first time its four members played together, they took on the Cure as part of a benefit show at Slash Run on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Those legendary acts serve as three perfect touchstones for the sound of Cryptid Summer, a group whose music draws on post-punk, industrial, dark wave and — due to the time when its members were most impressionable — the once-ubiquitous sounds of grunge.

“We aim for the ’80s and land in the ’90s by accident,” says guitarist Carni Klirs.

Post-punk and goth rock always seem to be in style in certain circles, but beyond the familiar tones and aesthetic, Cryptid Summer looks to those bands as strong songwriters first.

“It’s not just that they have some pop sensibilities — the strong songwriting is the through line,” Klirs says of bands like the Cure and Siouxsie and the Banshees. “We’re mining some of the same goth-y territory, but we’re writing songs, we’re not writing genre exercises.”

That songwriting approach is on display across the band’s debut, “In Search of a Perfect Cave,” which brings together Eileen O’Grady’s punchy percussion, Zach Wall’s melancholic bass lines, Klirs’s waves of reverb-heavy guitar and the haunting vocals of lead singer Lizz Mazer, who is also the group’s lyricist.

“The lyricists that I most admire are nowhere near the genre we’re trying to make,” Mazer says, naming “very verbose and very clever” musicians Leonard Cohen, John K. Samson of the Weakerthans and John Darnielle of the Mountain Goats as inspirations. “The kind of stuff that makes you look at what you’ve written and wonder if it is good or if it is overwrought and cheesy.”

Cryptid Summer’s lyrics are on the right side of that narrow line, sticking to a misanthropic tone befitting its minor-key melodies, like on “Tropes,” which turns invocations of Nosferatu and lycanthropy into metaphors for prejudice and mistrust.

“There’s this lifelong quest for probably most musicians to make the kind of music that you would actually want to listen to,” Mazer says. “There’s a lot of second-guessing that goes into it, but ultimately, you just try to play to your strengths.”

Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. Lost Origins Gallery, 3110 Mount Pleasant St. NW. lostorigins.gallery. $12-$15.

