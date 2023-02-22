DOMi and JD Beck bring the future of jazz to the Kennedy Center

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DOMi and JD BECK (as they stylize their names) issued their debut album, 2022’s “Not Tight,” on Blue Note Records, jazz’s most storied label. Among its featured guests are two of jazz’s brightest stars: pianist Herbie Hancock and guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel. Since the album’s release, they’ve performed at the world’s most important jazz festivals — including the Montreal and North Sea festivals, two of the largest — and most prestigious jazz venues.

The latter includes Washington’s Kennedy Center, where the acclaimed young duo (keyboardist DOMi is 22; drummer Beck is 19) will play on the Studio K stage Feb. 25.

“It’s a big honor,” they say. “And we’re going to go crazy.”

The album is also a co-release with hip-hop heavyweight Anderson .Paak’s Apes--- label and also includes guest shots from .Paak, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, electro-funk bassist Thundercat and indie rocker Mac DeMarco. Alongside the jazz gigs, their tour itinerary has included stops at Coachella, “The Tonight Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Texturally, their music, with its unabashedly electronic timbres and heavy backbeats, has less in common with bebop combos than with synth-pop, glitch and dance music.

So, are they jazz or not?

“In order to answer that question, we’d have to define what jazz is,” said the duo (who prefer to answer questions as a band) in an email interview. “We always think about music as a global entity, and categorizing music into styles, genres or boxes doesn’t interest us. However, we grew up listening to jazz (specifically hard bop, modal and fusion), and it is our biggest influence for sure.”

These are not the typical influences of musicians who have their commercial breakthrough as a viral sensation on Instagram and YouTube, as DOMi and Beck did. But as you’ve probably guessed by now, the word “typical” rarely applies to this pair. That might be what’s led many fans and observers to suggest that their style — which music critic Nate Chinen has called “viral jazz” — may herald nothing less than the future of the genre.

A native of France, DOMi, full name Domitille Degalle, was a child prodigy. She began playing drums when she was 2 and piano when she was 3, and at 5 was enrolled at the Conservatoire Régional du Grand Nancy. She later studied jazz in Paris and, as a teenager, received a scholarship to Berklee College of Music in Boston. Her immersion in jazz is precisely what stirred her to start investigating other styles of music.

By contrast, James Dennis Beck was born in Dallas and had little exposure to jazz until he was about 9, when YouTube videos of jazz drummer Tony Williams and others inspired him to switch from piano (his original instrument) to drums. He soon found himself mentored by local hip-hop and soul musicians, giving him a broad foundation almost from the start.

The two, both living in Los Angeles, met in 2018 at NAMM, a music industry trade show, and upon jamming together found that they clicked instantly. Though the city is America’s entertainment hub, it was really social media, not the conventional industry machine, that introduced them to the music world.

The duo see no tension between their rise to fame and that of their forebears. “John Coltrane went ‘viral’ in 1965 when he released ‘A Love Supreme,’” they emailed. “If ‘viral jazz’ means that more and more people are discovering jazz and that the number of listeners is going up, then that’s tight!”

Their music is tightly constructed and laden with written hooks, yet it’s also highly improvisational. “We like to structure our music (regardless of having vocals or not) like verses, choruses, bridges, etc.,” they explained. Improvisation comes “when we give each other space to solo over [those] parts.” While the synth-pop and EDM (and perhaps video game music) strains are strong, the phrasing and arcs of those improvisations, along with the harmonies more generally, will be familiar to jazz-loving ears — especially those who love the jazz fusion of the 1970s and 1980s.

But if DOMi and Beck acknowledge those influences, they chafe a bit at being compared to mile markers from the music’s past.

Jazz, as they remind those who put their music in that category, “is based on improvisation, freedom and spontaneity. So, to put it in a nutshell, jazz should always evolve.”

Feb. 25 at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Kennedy Center, 2700 F St. NW. Sold out.

