Nessa Barrett’s music is a pop-rock excavation of emotions

Nessa Barrett’s music is a pop-rock X-ray of her psyche. Which means the music, like her mood, refuses to be static. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter first found a zealous audience on TikTok, where she now has almost 20 million followers. Songs like “Die First” and “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead” are often featured on the app’s “For You” page. But Barrett’s connection with her followers goes beyond lyrics that resonate with the eternal teen angst living within us all; she’s incredibly open about how her mental health affects her art.

“All of my music basically is wrapped around mental health and how I’m feeling in the moment. Each time I have a session and I’m in the studio making the song, it’s therapy for me,” Barrett said in a phone interview from Phoenix the day after her first concert on the “Young Forever” tour.

The 16 months when she was working on “Young Forever,” which was released in 2022 by Warner Records, coincided with one of the most painful chapters of her life. And she poured that agony into her music. “I felt like I finally got comfortable enough to be as vulnerable as I was on that album,” said Barrett, who has been vocal about her borderline personality disorder and suicide attempt. “I really shared a lot of the things that come with mental health, like being upset and vulnerable or hurt and insecure and even dealing with suicidal thoughts.”

Barrett says the process of music making is therapeutic, and so is the reception. When people connect with her music, “it just makes me feel that I’m not alone and that I’m not crazy, even though we might seem like we are.”

“Bang Bang!,” a song Barrett released in February, allowed her to touch on an often-shunned emotion: rage. “If you think this song is about you, it is / You said I’d never do it, I did / I’ve got intrusive thoughts,” Barrett croons.

The New Jersey native wanted the single to be relatable, like her other music, but less focused on the hurt that seeps through her previous albums. “I think ‘Bang Bang!’ was a song where I want to show that type of intrusive thoughts and the anger that we all get sometimes,” she explained.

Barrett has been working on new music during her tour prep, and she says the collection will include tracks that are “completely different” from one another. “I feel like people are going to be very confused,” she said. “But I think it’s kind of fun, you know? I want to kind of keep people on their toes, and I don’t want anyone to expect what type of music I’m going to make or anyone to say all my stuff sounds the same.”

March 3 at 8 p.m. at the Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW. $45-$75.

