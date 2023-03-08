After losing its vocalist, Real Friends is back to prove a point

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Since 2010, Chicago-based Real Friends has been pop-punk royalty, and for a decade, Dan Lambton, its Tumblr-era heartthrob and vocalist, was king. The group pumped out album after album about hating hometowns and letting go of ex-girlfriends, lamenting youth and embodying nostalgia. Crowds roared when the band took the stage at concerts like the Warped Tour, lighting up fans who wore T-shirts featuring Lambton’s photo (some read “Pop-punk Sucks”). It went along that way, its lead singer the face of all things Real Friends, for a decade.

Then, in early 2020, Lambton left the band.

In a statement, the band noted, “This is not the end of Real Friends. We have simply turned the page to the next chapter.” But fans still wondered: Why did Lambton leave? Could he be replaced? And: Why didn’t they just break up the band?

Enter Canadian pop-punker Cody Muraro. By the time the remaining Real Friends members (Kyle Fasel, Dave Knox, Eric Haines and Brian Blake) asked him to audition to be their new frontman, he had been involved in seven other similar-style projects. He wasn’t a particular fan of Real Friends — he recalls seeing the group perform in 2015 and knowing just a handful of songs. The biggest room he had played at the time had a capacity of 500 — Real Friends could sell out a 2,000-person venue. But Muraro says joining the band exceeded expectations.

“It’s been nice, because I didn’t really know how that was going to go when I went to join the band,” Muraro says. “And it’s important to me to also, like, tell my story and to contribute to the art as well as perform it.”

The two EPs and several singles released since Muraro joined were decidedly collaborative projects, he says, unlike some of the group’s older albums. The resulting sound is what Muraro describes as “aggressive, emotional, anthemic pop-punk music.” It’s what the band has always done best — and fans might find similarities to its pre-pandemic works.

“We know that if we jumped out the gate sounding like [pop band] the 1975 for the first new record with me, that’s not going to work because then we wouldn’t be Real Friends anymore,” Muraro says. The group’s driving question became, “How can we progress as a band but remain Real Friends?”

Released last month, “There’s Nothing Worse Than Too Late” includes seven tracks plus two acoustic versions of prereleased singles that prove the band is still committed to the pop-punk sound it made its name on; the drums still crash, the guitar still blares, the vocals still growl. The lyrics, full of sentimentality and self-doubt, have a hopefulness beneath the cynicism.

Yet Muraro says the intention with the new release is “not to win people over” but to make a point.

“We were really determined to prove that a band isn’t just one person, even if that one person is the vocalist,” Muraro says. “A band can continue and stay true to what it was when it started.”

March 11 at 6:30 p.m. (doors open) at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. Sold out.

