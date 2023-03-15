3 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next few days

In a viral video that does exactly what it says on the tin — “me singing into a well in Italy” — Tiffany Day belts out “Hallelujah,” the stirring ballad written by Leonard Cohen but popularized by John Cale and Jeff Buckley and covered by hundreds of singers. For Day, the reverb of the well provides extra depth to her voice as she crescendos, adding melisma and going up an octave along the way. The Kansas-raised, LA-based artist has plenty to praise these days, and her au courant take on soulful dance pop is more than delivering on the promise of that viral video. March 17 at 7:30 p.m. at DC9, 1940 Ninth St. NW. dc9.club. $18-$20.